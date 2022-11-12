Investigator says electrical overload likely caused Sonora fire that killed six

SPRINGDALE -- Joanna Aguilar awoke and saw smoke curling around the ceiling of her bedroom. The 13-year-old crawled to the door and saw fire coming down the hall from the back door of the single-wide mobile home she shared with her parents and four siblings.

She broke her window and ran to the nearby houses of various relatives, according to a report from the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

Joined by a grandfather, uncles and aunts, the family members banged on the walls of the mobile home in an attempt to get the Aguilar family to open the door.

Six family members still inside died from smoke inhalation during the July 24 early morning fire, reported Tyler McCartney, fire investigator for the Sheriff's Office. The family lived at 21325 Treehouse Road in the Sonora community.

Joanna called 911 at 1:55 a.m. The Nob Hill Fire Department arrived at 2:05 a.m. to find the home engulfed, the report continues.

The Sheriff's Office identified the dead as Juan Carlos Aguilar, 35; Marisol Corona, 38; Mario Enrique Aguilar, 8; Daniela Aguilar, 5; Marisol Aguilar, 3; and Carla Aguilar, 3.

The medical examiner identified the victims from a DNA swab provided by Joanna, according to the report.

McCartney determined the cause of the fire as electrical. The family was running a refrigerator, deep freezer and television off of a single extension cord on the back porch of the home, he said.

The state medical examiner said clothing of the family members tested negative for ignitable liquids.

Four of the victims were found beneath a west-facing window in the master bedroom, which was on the south side of the home, the report reads. The youngest member of the family was in a crib in that bedroom, according to the report.

Mario Aguilar was on the bottom bunk of a bed in an east-side bedroom. A kitchen and living room sat between the bedrooms.

Joanna escaped from a third bedroom through an east-facing window, McCartney said.

The mobile home was owned by Juan Daniel Aguilar. The property is owned by Mario Aguilar Suarez, 56, who owns two other addresses on Treehouse Road, according to the Washington County assessor's records.

The 1,140-square-foot, wood-frame mobile home had a metal roof and siding and wooden floors and paneling inside, the report said. It was built in approximately 1990.

There was no insurance on the structure or any life insurance on the victims, the Sheriff's Office reported.

The family came from Mexico, and the Mexican consulate reached out to the Sheriff's Office to offer aid to the fire victims, which was accepted, the report said.