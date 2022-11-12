Police beat: Jailed man charged with officer battery

Jailed man charged with officer battery

A man being held in the Pulaski County jail faces additional felony charges after authorities say he attacked a deputy and had a shank, according to an arrest report.

During a fight in the jail's C Unit, Austin Nigro, 24, of Jacksonville, reportedly picked up a deputy and slammed him down onto his back, the report states. Deputies also reported finding Nigro with a makeshift knife or shank.

Nigro was being held in lieu of a $500,000 bond after he was arrested Aug. 23, according to the jail's online inmate roster, although it did not list the charges. Court records show Nigro is awaiting trial on felony aggravated robbery and theft of property charges from Dec. 1, 2021.

He now faces additional charges of second-degree battery of a law enforcement officer and furnishing, possessing or using prohibited articles, the arrest report states.