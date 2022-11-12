Kelly wins in Arizona race

PHOENIX -- Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly won his bid for reelection Friday in the battleground state of Arizona, defeating Republican venture capitalist Blake Masters to put his party one victory away from clinching control of the chamber for the next two years of Joe Biden's presidency.

With Vice President Kamala Harris' tiebreaking vote, Democrats can retain control of the Senate by winning either the Nevada race, which remains too early to call, or next month's runoff in Georgia between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker. Republicans now must win both those races to take the majority.

The Arizona race is one of a handful of contests that Republicans targeted in their bid to take control of the 50-50 Senate. It was a test of the inroads that Kelly and other Democrats have made in a state once reliably dominated by the GOP.

The closely watched race for governor between Democrat Katie Hobbs and Republican Kari Lake was too early to call Friday night. In the secretary of state's race, Democrat Adrian Fontes defeated Republican Mark Finchem, a 2020 election denier.

Kelly, a former NASA astronaut, is married to former Rep. Gabby Giffords, who was shot in the head in 2011 during an assassination attempt that killed six people and injured 13. Kelly and Giffords went on to co-found a gun safety advocacy group.

Kelly and Giffords were at an Elton John concert Friday in Phoenix when The Associated Press called the race, campaign spokesperson Sarah Guggenheimer said. Maricopa County reported a large batch of results that increased Kelly's lead and made clear Masters could not make up the difference with the remaining ballots.

"It's been one of the great honors of my life to serve as Arizona's Senator," Kelly said in a statement. "I'm humbled by the trust our state has placed in me to continue this work."

With Biden struggling with low approval ratings, Kelly distanced himself from the president, particularly on border security, and played down his Democratic affiliation amid angst about the state of the economy.

He also styled himself as an independent willing to buck his party, in the style of the late Republican Sen. John McCain.

COUNTING IN NEVADA

Meanwhile, Nevada's protracted ballot count ground through a fourth day Friday as election officials tallied thousands of votes ahead of a deadline today to accept late-arriving mail-ins.

Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto was running barely behind Republican Adam Laxalt, but with the remaining tens of thousands of uncounted ballots mainly coming from the state's urban cores, her campaign expressed optimism she could overtake her challenger. Laxalt, meanwhile, has steadily predicted he'll stay in the lead as the count drags on.

"We are doing everything in our power to move ballots forward just as quickly as we can," Joe Gloria, the registrar in Clark County, which includes Las Vegas, said Friday at a news conference.

Gloria's office posted tabulations Friday evening for more than 27,000 ballots that put Cortez Masto within a few hundred votes of Laxalt, with an estimated 23,000 more votes in heavily Democratic Clark County yet to be tallied.

In another key race, Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak lost his reelection bid Friday to his Republican challenger, Sheriff Joe Lombardo.

Nevada's count has taken several days partly because of the mail voting system created by the state Legislature in 2020 that requires counties to accept ballots postmarked by Election Day if they arrive up to four days later.

Even after the counts are finished this weekend, voters have until the end of the day Monday to "cure" -- or fix clerical problems with -- their mail ballots, enabling those to be added into the final tally. Gloria said there are 9,600 ballots in the "cure" stage in Clark County, home to three-quarters of the state's population.

The state's lone Republican congressman, Mark Amodei, easily won reelection in his mostly rural district in northern Nevada. The state's three Las Vegas-area Democratic members of the House were also reelected.

Information for this article was contributed by Jonathan J. Cooper, Nicholas Riccardi, Ken Ritter and Scott Sonner of The Associated Press.

Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Gates answers a question about the election and the process of counting votes during a news conference at the Maricopa County Recorders Office in Phoenix, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)



Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., with his wife former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords greets supporters at an election night event in Tucson, Ariz., Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.(AP Photo/Alberto Mariani)



An election worker removes tabulated ballots from the machine inside the Maricopa County Recorders Office, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)



An election worker holds a stack of counted ballots at the Maricopa County Recorders Office in Phoenix, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

