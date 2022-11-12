Keys to Victory

Arkansas has questions at quarterback and LSU brings one of the hottest signal callers in the SEC to Reynolds Razorback Stadium today.

Will KJ Jefferson play? If he does play, will he be more effective than a week ago when he looked sluggish after limited practice reps prior to a game against Liberty?

So often over the past two years, as Jefferson has gone, so have the Razorbacks. Jefferson is a team captain and an on-field leader whose play has the potential to elevate those around him.

That wasn’t the case for four quarters against Liberty. Jefferson completed 23 of 37 passes for 284 yards and 2 touchdowns, but most of that production came in crunch time after the Flames took a 21-5 lead to the fourth quarter.

Jefferson’s fourth-quarter play should be commended, but his play the first three quarters shouldn’t be overlooked. He threw two interceptions — including one on a pass that was deflected by his intended receiver, tight end Trey Knox — and did not look sharp on the zone-read option plays that have largely been a specialty.

Arkansas coaches stayed with Jefferson despite his struggles. Head coach Sam Pittman said after the game that he was assured by offensive coordinator Kendal Briles that Jefferson would get going.

As Jefferson’s status remains iffy for this week, Pittman said this week that he is confident in back-up quarterback Malik Hornsby. When Jefferson missed the Mississippi State game in October, Cade Fortin got the start over Hornsby, but Hornsby played the majority of the game.

“That’s still kind of a fluid situation,” Pittman said. “I will say this, that Malik Hornsby’s had a really good week of practice. The team is confident in him.

“So either way, whatever happens, whether we play KJ or whether we play Malik, we feel like we’ll have a guy that can go back there that the team believes in that can execute our game plan. But there hasn’t been a whole lot of change from last week to this week except KJ has thrown a little bit more than what he did last week.”

Hornsby completed 8 of 17 passes for 234 yards and 1 touchdown, and was intercepted twice after halftime. He also rushed for 114 yards in the Razorbacks’ 40-17 loss.

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels does not have eye-popping passing stats. He has completed 69.8% of his passes and thrown for 1,994 yards, 14 touchdowns and 1 interception.

The rushing stats — 619 yards, 10 touchdowns, 4.7 yards per carry — make him dynamic. He rushed for 121 yards and 3 touchdowns during the Tigers’ 45-20 victory over Ole Miss on Oct. 22, and rushed for 95 yards and 1 touchdown last week against Alabama.

Daniels has had the benefit of playing most of his games at home and in good weather, neither of which will be the case at Arkansas. Stats from his two road starts are worth a look: 8-for-20 passing for 80 yards, plus 59 rushing yards and 1 touchdown at Auburn, and 23-for-32 passing for 349 yards and 3 touchdowns, plus 44 yards and 3 touchdowns rushing at Florida.

Will this be the Daniels that LSU had at Auburn or Florida? Or somewhere in between?

Daniels’ skillset reminds of Arkansas’ 49-26 loss to Alabama earlier this year in Fayetteville. He is not as equipped in the pass game as Bryce Young, but he takes better care of the ball. His running ability is comparable to Jalen Milroe, whose 77-yard run in the fourth quarter was the backbreaker for the Razorbacks after Young left the game with a shoulder injury.

Much like Jefferson is to Arkansas, Daniels is the straw that stirs the drink for LSU. The Razorbacks’ defense has taken some positive steps since the bye week, but they have not seen an offense this capable in several weeks.

Transfers

It wasn’t a trade, but Arkansas and LSU made a two-for-two swap during the offseason.

Louisiana-born defensive backs Joe Foucha and Greg Brooks transferred away from their starting roles with the Razorbacks. Arkansas added former LSU starting cornerback Dwight McGlothern and defensive end Landon Jackson.

All four players have made game-changing plays this year. McGlothern’s 51-yard interception return against Cincinnati helped set up a touchdown during a 31-24 victory, and Arkansas took control in a 41-27 win at Auburn after Jackson blocked a field goal to set up a score.

Foucha and Brooks have both had what were essentially game-clinching interceptions for the Tigers this year — Brooks at Auburn and Foucha at home against Ole Miss.

This is a big game for all four players, who have become key pieces to their defense. Will the emotion of playing old teammates have any bearing?

It’s also worth watching whether the Arkansas coaching staff is able to exploit any tendencies learned about Brooks or Foucha during their years in Fayetteville. A mostly new coaching staff at LSU might not possess the same knowledge about the former Tigers who are now at Arkansas.

McGlothern might draw the toughest assignment for any Arkansas defender Saturday, potentially to be matched against LSU receiver Kayshon Boutte. There is some thought the 6-foot, 205-pound receiver might be the first player at his position to be selected in next year’s NFL Draft.

Elements

It seems the nasty weather usually arrives just in time for LSU’s trip to Fayetteville every other year.

The National Weather Service forecast calls for a high of 43 degrees on Saturday. With an 11 a.m. kickoff, the game could potentially be one of the 10 coldest on record for the Razorbacks. Temperatures are recorded at kickoff.

Two of the 10-coldest games for Arkansas are matchups against LSU — the only games the Razorbacks have won over the Tigers in Fayetteville. It was 31 degrees at the start of Arkansas’ 30-6 victory in 1992, and 33 degrees when the Razorbacks snapped a 17-game SEC losing streak with a 17-0 victory in 2014.

There has long been thought here that LSU — which predominantly recruits from a warmer climate near the Gulf of Mexico — does not play as well in cold weather. That isn’t to say the Tigers won’t be able to handle the conditions, but it can be more difficult to get yourself going in the cold.

To adapt a line from former Arkansas receiver Drew Morgan, you have to bring your own juice.

The cold can also have an effect on the passing game. Quarterbacks’ hands are colder and the ball becomes harder to catch.

There is some thought that teams that are able to run the ball are built for November. Arkansas struggled last week, but is still No. 2 in the SEC with 233.3 yards per game. LSU ranks seventh in that category at 183.4.

Both teams are middle of the pack in the SEC in rush defense — Arkansas sixth at 140.6 yards per game, and LSU seventh at 141.4.

If the cold throws off the passing game, which team can establish the run best? And which team can stop it?

Run Game

It was evident for all to see last Saturday, and Pittman said as much afterward, that the Razorbacks’ offensive line was whipped by Liberty.

According to Pro Football Focus, Arkansas posted its worst run-blocking grade of the season (54.6). For context, the Razorbacks have graded at 74.9 or better five times this season, including in their three other non-conference games.

The Flames held Arkansas to a season-low 144 yards and limited SEC leader Raheim “Rocket” Sanders to a season-low 60 yards on the ground. Pittman on Wednesday gave Liberty its credit while also mentioning his veteran group did not perform to its standard.

“I think you go back to work,” Pittman said. “Hopefully you strain harder, your eyes are up better, the physicality part of it gets back to where we have been. I think if we get back to where we have been, there’s going to be a hell of a battle on Saturday. But that’s our offensive line.

“They’re not quitters. They’re not pouters. They know they didn’t play well.”

Despite last week’s performance, the Razorbacks’ front remains No. 1 in the SEC in run blocking, per PFF, and No. 4 nationally with a cumulative grade of 82.3.

“I think they’ll come out and play well on Saturday,” Pittman said, “but they’re going to have to because LSU’s front seven is very, very talented and very, very physical.”

Right tackle Dalton Wagner, who has played in every game this season, experienced discomfort in his back against Liberty. Pittman said Wednesday he is banged up, but would practice in some capacity.

Wagner holds Arkansas’ No. 4 overall offense grade this season (80.2), per PFF.

Ty’Kieast Crawford, a transfer from North Carolina-Charlotte, is No. 2 on the depth chart at right tackle.

“I think he’ll be a fine player for us in the future,” Pittman said of Crawford, who has played 24 snaps this season, “and I think if we go with him on Saturday, I think he’ll do a great job.”

Slusher’s Replacement

Defensive backs Myles Slusher and Anthony Brown were suspended by Pittman this week for at least one game following their arrests early last Sunday in connection with disorderly conduct.

For Slusher, a starter at nickel back when available, Saturday will mark the fifth game this season in which he has not played for various reasons.

He left Arkansas’ season opener against Cincinnati with an upper-body injury and did not play the next two weeks against South Carolina and Missouri State. The week after returning for the Razorbacks’ loss to Texas A&M, Slusher injured his calf vs. Alabama and missed the team’s 1-1 stretch against Mississippi State and BYU.

He recorded 10 tackles during Arkansas’ win at Auburn and loss to Liberty, and is No. 12 on the team with 20 tackles. Slusher has 4 tackles for loss and recorded 1 sack in each of the last 2 games.

The Razorbacks, obviously, are familiar with formulating a game plan and snap-count diet for other players in Slusher’s absence.

According to the depth chart released by Arkansas ahead of this weekend, next up at nickel back is Jayden Johnson, then Trent Gordon and Jacorrei Turner. Johnson leads the group with 23 tackles, 2.5 tackles for lost yardage and 1.5 sacks.

He has started in Slusher’s stead three times. Khari Johnson, too, has received a starting nod twice in a Dime package with Slusher out.

Gordon this season has made 14 stops. Turner has not recorded a defensive snap this season.

LSU’s BJ Ojulari

Arkansas’ offense this season has faced a number of game-wrecker caliber players.

Alabama’s Will Anderson comes to mind, as does Auburn’s Derick Hall. After last weekend’s loss to Liberty, it is more than fair to throw in the Flames’ Durrell Johnson, who finished with 3.5 tackles for loss, which tied the Razorbacks’ Drew Sanders for a game high.

Arkansas may be preparing to face its biggest challenge with an individual player yet in Ojulari, LSU’s 6-3, 250-pound defensive end. During the Tigers’ overtime victory over Alabama last Saturday, he finished with a career-high 11 tackles, 1.5 for lost yardage and 1 sack.

Ojulari also hurried the Crimson Tide quarterback Young twice as a pass rusher.

He will enter this weekend, according to PFF, with a pass-rush grade of 84.1. Rarely does a player wrap up a game against Alabama with an impressive grade in that category, but he received a mark of 70.5.

It followed a grade of 80.0 in LSU’s blowout win over Ole Miss.

“He’s a leader by example,” first-year LSU coach Brian Kelly said. “He works hard, does the right things on and off the field, sets a great example. When you’re talking about culture change, when you’re talking about standards and doing things differently, you need a couple of guys early on that kind of set that example by the way they do things.

“He was one of those guys for me who, early on, just was all in.”

He may very well be the heart and soul of the Tigers’ defense. Ojulari has played the fourth-most snaps (486) on that side of the ball and has the unit’s No. 5 overall defense grade, per PFF.

After last weekend giving up the most tackles for loss since the 2002 Cotton Bowl against Oklahoma, Arkansas’ offensive line needs to bounce back in a big way. Limiting the effectiveness and impact of Ojulari would be a good start for the Razorbacks.

He has 37 tackles coming into the trophy game in Fayetteville and a team-best 6.5 tackles for loss. PFF numbers show he has missed only five tackles this season, so an element of shiftiness from Arkansas’ skill players and tailbacks is essential.

“He plays so hard, doesn’t take plays off,” Kelly said. “Go back to the Auburn game where he came up with a strip-sack that changed the momentum of the game. It was a leader’s kind of play, where effort was needed in the time of the game where we needed a big play and he stepped up.

“That’s what he does. He leads by example, (gives) great effort and shows it in the way he does things on a day-to-day basis.”

Trey Knox

The Arkansas tight end is the team’s leader in touchdown receptions with five. Against Liberty, Knox had his second game this season with two touchdowns.

Knox’s five receiving scores lead all SEC players at the position. He has 3 catches for 13 yards in the last 2 weeks, but 2 have resulted in touchdowns as he served as something of a go-to weapon in Arkansas’ red-zone trips against the Flames.

Pittman this week said Knox is an unsung hero and ultra-valuable for the Razorbacks offensively.

“Certainly (he is) catching the ball extremely well,” Pittman said. “ (He has made) some timely catches for us this year on third downs, obviously some touchdown situations, and he runs extremely well after the catch.”

Knox, according to PFF, is fourth on the team in yards after catch with 123, trailing Jadon Haselwood, Raheim Sanders and Matt Landers.

While Knox had two touchdowns against Liberty, the play that has lingered a bit is the Jefferson pass into the end zone that bounced off his hands and resulted in an interception. It went down as his third drop of the season.

Two of Jefferson’s three interceptions in 2022 have first gone off the tight end’s hands.

“We had bad spacing on that play,” Knox said. “I’ve still got to make that play or at least get the ball down and not let it fall in (the defensive back’s) hands.”

Entering the weekend, LSU ranks 10th in the SEC in conference games in passing defense, allowing 265 yards per game. If the Razorbacks find harmony offensively, they can potentially hurt the Tigers through the air.

And it could lead to targets and key plays for Knox. He has four catches for 19 yards in his career against LSU.

“I’ve been really pleased with him,” Pittman said. “He’s taken going to tight end. I think he’s taken his game to a new level, and I feel like he’ll be a kid that will be draftable.

“I think that’s a real testament to him — very smart kid and (it is a) testament to him and his work ethic.”