LIVE UPDATES: Razorbacks host No. 7 LSU

Pregame

Arkansas (5-4, 2-3 SEC) enters this weekend looking to bounce back after a disappointing loss to then-No. 23 Liberty last Saturday. Meanwhile, LSU (7-2, 5-1 SEC) comes in No. 7 in this week's AP poll and fresh off a home overtime win over Alabama.

The quarterback position will be interesting to keep an eye on today. The Tigers' Jayden Daniels is among the best in the SEC, throwing 14 touchdowns against 1 interception, and rushing for 10 touchdowns, which ranks second among all players in the league.

For Arkansas, the status of KJ Jefferson has been up in the air most of the week. He played through discomfort in last week's game, and Malik Hornsby has prepared the last two weeks to play if needed.

The Razorbacks need one win to become bowl eligible for the second consecutive season under Sam Pittman. Arkansas won its sixth game during the 2015 season at LSU with a 31-14 victory.

Here are some pre-game roster notes and observations:

• Jefferson is dressed out, but his availability is still uncertain. It at least appears that Hornsby will play today and possibly start. Jefferson was not throwing to receivers with the team's other quarterbacks at the 30-minute-to-kickoff mark.

• Right tackle Dalton Wagner is not in uniform today. Expect Charlotte transfer Ty'Kieast Crawford to start in his place.

• Defensive backs Myles Slusher and Anthony Brown are not present. They were suspended for at least one game by Sam Pittman following arrests last Sunday morning in connection with disorderly conduct.