LR Christian rolls as White runs wild

There will be a new champion in Class 6A this season. Walker White made sure of it.

White, an elusive junior quarterback, rushed 18 times for a career-high 183 yards and 2 touchdowns and also threw a touchdown pass as surging Little Rock Christian beat El Dorado 27-10 in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs Friday night at Warrior Field in Little Rock.

Little Rock Christian (9-2) will carry a six-game winning streak into its quarterfinal matchup next week at unbeaten Little Rock Catholic. El Dorado (5-6) was eliminated a year after capturing the Class 6A state title at War Memorial Stadium, Catholic's longtime home.

White, 6-3, 220 pounds, shook off two early interceptions to control the game with his legs. He scored on touchdown runs of 6 and 39 yards, the former giving the Warriors the lead for good, 14-10, with 59 seconds remaining in the first half.

"He's strong, he's fast, he makes moves and the ball handling in the backfield is good," Little Rock Christian Coach Eric Cohu said. "It's really tough when you carry out fakes, both the running back and the quarterback carrying out those fakes."

White also completed 9 of 20 passes for 110 yards, including a 32-yard touchdown to junior wide receiver Cade Bowman with 8:03 remaining in the game to set the final.

Sophomore tailback Ronny Anokye scored Little Rock Christian's other touchdown on an 11-yard run with 4:34 remaining in the first quarter. Anokye, who has rushed for more than 1,000 yards this fall, finished with 67 yards on 22 carries.

After Anokye staked Little Rock Christian to a 7-0 lead, El Dorado standout senior wide receiver DeAndra Burns returned the ensuing kickoff 83 yards for a touchdown. The Wildcats grabbed a 10-7 lead on a 29-yard field goal by senior place-kicker Javier Rivas with 7:51 remaining in the first half.

White, from the Shotgun, then began shredding El Dorado's defense on zone reads and power sweeps. He had a 30-yard burst midway through the second quarter and runs of 11, 21 and 19 yards preceded his 6-yard touchdown on Little Rock Christian's next series.

Little Rock Christian's first possession of the second half began with a 22-yard White run and ended three plays later when he swept right end, shook off a defender near the El Dorado 20 en route to a 39-yard touchdown, and a 21-10 lead, with 9:13 remaining in the third quarter.

"We've got designed runs for him," Cohu said. "Sometimes, reads and everything. We definitely want to be as balanced a possible."

The Warriors finished with a 384-134 advantage in total yardage. El Dorado freshman quarterback Mitchell Polk completed 10 of 26 passes for 98 yards. He was intercepted twice in the end zone and sacked four times for 26 yards in losses.

"Defensively, we gave up three points," Cohu said. "Special teams got their other points. To hold a very talented defending state champ to three points defensively is big and that's going to be big as we move on throughout the playoffs."

Little Rock Christian, the No. 4 playoff seed from 6A-West, is playing in Class 6A for the first time this fall after previously competing in Class 5A. El Dorado was the No. 5 seed from 6A-East.