LR man wanted after assault arrests violate bond terms

A 37-year-old Little Rock man accused of firing a gun from a moving car on a residential street was a wanted man on Friday after prosecutors reported police had charged him with assaulting his girlfriend.

Pulaski County Circuit Judge Leon Johnson on Thursday ordered the arrest of Allan Donnell Crutchfield after deputy prosecutor Victoria Wadley reported that Crutchfield has twice been arrested on allegations involving violence since he was first arrested in July 2020 on charges of unlawful discharge of a firearm and felon in possession of a firearm. Those arrests violate the conditions of his bond, the prosecutor reported.

Crutchfield's most recent arrest was on Sept. 23 at 4805 E. 38th St. where police say he assaulted Christy Jones, who police found with "multiple visible injuries," according to an arrest report. Crutchfield is further accused of assaulting one of the arresting officers, drawing blood on both of the man's arms, as well as threatening to kill another officer.

Police levied five felony charges against him, including second-degree domestic battery, terroristic threatening and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer. His bail was set at $15,000. He posted that bond to be released on Oct. 4, and remains at large, court records show.

A felon who's served two prison terms for robbery, Crutchfield has spent close to half his life either in jail or on parole or probation. His most recent spate of felony charges began with a July 2020 arrest on the unlawful discharge count after police identified him as the man seen driving in the 2100 block of South Monroe Street firing a gun through the sunroof of a red car, according to police reports.

A midafternoon Shot Spotter activation reporting six shots fired on the street brought police who found "several" witnesses complaining about the gunfire from a moving car. The report states they described the man screaming out the window but could not make out what he was saying.

As police were questioning witnesses, a red car drove by and one of the witnesses identified the vehicle as the source of the gunfire.

Police followed the car, a red 2009 Lexus IS 250, and it hit another vehicle after running a stop sign at the intersection of 22nd and Pine streets when the driver attempted to flee. Officers removed the driver at gunpoint and identified him as Crutchfield. A pistol was found on the driver's side floorboard, the report said.

He spent about three months in jail before persuading the judge to reduce his bond to $30,000 in November, which he posted about six weeks later in December 2020, court records show.

Crutchfield was next arrested about five months later at 508 Smart St. in Jacksonville on an aggravated assault charge. According to an arrest report, Courtney Lakeith Walker, 45, of Jacksonville told investigators that Crutchfield had tried to run over him with a car. Witnesses described Crutchfield chasing Walker, the report said.

Police found Crutchfield and Walker near a broken-down car. Crutchfield claimed that Walker had just tried to rob him by trying to pull off a necklace Crutchfield was wearing. Walker said they had been in an argument that got physical and when he tried to get away from the altercation, Crutchfield tried to chase him down in his car. In the process, the car drove into a yard, striking a chain link fence. Crutchfield spent about four months in jail before posting a $10,000 bond in August 2021.

By then, Little Rock police had added another charge of being a felon with a firearm stemming from a May 2021 incident involving his mother, court records show.

Sharron Cornice called police to the family home at 5019 W. 28th St. to report that her son had a gun and was acting erratically. Cornice said Crutchfield suffered from diabetes but had not been taking his medication, and had possibly been using marijuana mixed with PCP.

Police found a rambling and incoherent Crutchfield with a loaded pistol tucked into his pants. After taking the gun, police had Crutchfield taken to the hospital for treatment.

He was next arrested by Little Rock police last June on a misdemeanor public intoxication charge to which he pleaded no contest. His next arrest was the September arrest involving his girlfriend.

Crutchfield's first prison sentence, an 18-year term, came in September 2004 after he pleaded guilty to robbery, reduced from armed robbery, for carjacking Tyrone Harris of his 1995 Dodge Neon in November 2003 when Crutchfield was 18. He was arrested in the car, court records show.

He was next arrested in January 2013 for second-degree battery of a Little Rock police officer. The off-duty officer was in uniform trying to break up a fight on South University Avenue when Crutchfield came up behind him and punched him in the face, chipping his tooth. He was sentenced to probation after pleading no contest to the charge, which carried up to six years in prison.

Crutchfield was arrested 11 months later in March 2014 in Little Rock after he tried to steal a 2004 Chevrolet Colorado that had been left running by the driver in the parking lot of the Asher One Stop at 2608 Maple St. Gerren Glenn, the backseat passenger, fought him off, court files show. He pleaded no contest to the Class B felony charge in exchange for a six-year prison sentence, his second prison term.

Crutchfield was approved for early release in January 2018, about 2½ years after he qualified for parole.