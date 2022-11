CLASS 4A

MALVERN 34, POTTSVILLE 14

MALVERN -- Jalen Dupree rushed for 244 yards and two touchdowns to lead Malvern (8-3) to a victory over Pottsville (6-5).

The Leopards finished with 470 yards of total offense. Quarterback Cedric Simmons ran for 131 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Dante Cagle had 2 receptions for 90 yards and a touchdown.