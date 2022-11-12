Mayoral hopeful killed in car crash

MELVILLE, La. — A first-term mayor running for reelection in a small southwest Louisiana town was killed in a crash just hours before the polls closed on Election Day.

Louisiana State Police said Melville Mayor Velma Hendrix’s car was T-boned on U.S. 190 after a driver in a pickup ran a stop sign. Hendrix, 84, was in the rear passenger seat and was not wearing a seat belt. She was rushed to a hospital in critical condition and died later Tuesday, news outlets reported.

Four other people in the car were treated for injuries.

Police said the truck driver, Michael Cook, showed no signs of being impaired, and he was ticketed for failing to yield at a stop sign and driving without a seat belt.