CLASS 3A

MELBOURNE 55, JESSIEVILLE 14

MELBOURNE -- Carter Bray scored five touchdowns in the first half as Melbourne (11-0) cruised to a win over Jessieville (3-7).

Bray made an impact for the Bearkatz in every phase of the game. He returned a fumble 53 yards for a touchdown and scored on a 71-yard interception return. On offense, he finished with 60 receiving yards and two touchdowns. And on special teams, he had a 50-yard punt return for a touchdown.

Trey Wren also had a big game for Melbourne, completing 7 of 8 passes for 151 yards and 4 touchdowns.