Mills rides Pierce’s 4 TDs to win over Hot Springs

Mills isn't short on representation in the statewide statistics. The Comets entered Friday's Class 5A first-round playoff game with the state's third-leading passer, the leader in interceptions, the leader in sacks and one of only 11 players with more than 1,000 receiving yards.

Enter Anton Pierce to steal the show.

Mills turned it on after halftime and edged Hot Springs for a 32-27 win at Comet Stadium in Little Rock. Pierce finished with four total touchdowns -- three receiving and one rushing -- while piling up 192 yards on six receptions as well as a first-half interception.

"That's the best game I've seen him play," Mills Coach Cortez Lee said of Pierce. "His recruiting has ticked up lately. ... But tonight, man, he really stepped it up."

Although both the Comets and Trojans got on the board in the first quarter, the opening half was mostly about missed opportunities for the two teams.

Hot Springs (7-4) took over inside the Mills 10-yard line early in the second quarter, but with three chances to punch one in from a yard out, the Trojans went nowhere, ultimately turning it over on downs.

The Comets, down 7-6 after an early failed two-point try, took the next possession across midfield, only to fumble the ball right back to Hot Springs. The visitors twice got back into Comets territory before tossing interceptions, and the Trojans' lead remained at just one going into halftime.

"When you don't put guys away, this is what happens -- you lose," Hot Springs Coach Darrell Burnett said. "Anybody that's been coaching long enough, especially when you've got all that talent they have over there, it could be a game within a minute."

Mills (10-1) grabbed the lead right at the start of the third quarter. On a critical fourth-and-15, Achilles Ringo linked up with Pierce for 36 yards and his second touchdown of the night.

After a slugfest of a first half, the teams combined for four touchdowns in a span of six series -- with the Trojans eventually jumping ahead on the first play of the fourth quarter. Derrick Hicks broke off a 62-yard run that made the score 21-18.

But over 2:25 in the middle of the fourth quarter, momentum turned in the Comets' favor for good. Following a 57-yard touchdown grab on which Pierce leaped over a Hot Springs defender's back and put Mills up 24-21, the Trojans botched three consecutive snaps, pushing them back from their 47-yard line to the shadow of their end zone.

Three plays later, the Comets were into the end zone and holders of a double-digit lead for the first time all night -- Pierce had a 33-yard catch to set up Ringo's 3-yard rushing score and the senior wideout added the two-point conversion as well.

"We were a little bit complacent as far as the things we wanted to do [in the first half]," Lee said when asked about the second-half turnaround. "We came in, we regrouped ... made some adjustments and came out and executed."

Prior to Friday, Mills had won just a single playoff game in the past eight seasons. A second postseason victory in 2022 will require a much sharper effort. Shiloh Christian is on a 10-game winning streak and is outscoring its opposition by an average of 30 points a game.

"If we get healthy and get back to what we've been working on this whole year -- which is never quit and believe in each other -- I think we have a good chance," Lee said.