CLASS 2A

MOUNT IDA 40, EPISCOPAL COLLEGIATE 13

MOUNT IDA -- Jacob Woodfield ran the ball 29 times for 159 yards and 2 touchdowns as Mount Ida (8-2) topped Episcopal Collegiate (7-4).

Woodfield's performance was part of a balanced rushing attack for the Lions. Drayton Standridge had 22 carries for 131 yards and 3 touchdowns.