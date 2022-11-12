Mountain Home makes most of chances

MARION -- The Mountain Home Bombers racked up seven sacks, three by junior Robert Dover, and forced a pair of fourth-quarter turnovers to slip past Marion 23-6 Friday night in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs at Premier Bank Stadium.

Marion outgained Mountain Home 312-167 in total offense, but the Bombers (4-7) made the most of their opportunities to win their fourth consecutive game.

"We just made big stops when we needed them most," said Mountain Home Coach Steve Ary. "We were concerned all week that we'd give up three or four big plays, but we held in there."

Mountain Home took advantage of short fields to score on its first two drives.

The Bombers started their initial drive at the Marion 19-yard line and cashed in when senior Jack Sheaner boomed a 24-yard field goal to open the scoring for a 3-0 Mountain Home lead.

The Bombers came up with their first sack on third and nine of the ensuing drive to force an 11-yard Marion punt. The Bombers scored on a third-and-11 play from the Marion 20-yard line when junior quarterback Cade Yates found sophomore tailback Jacob Chenowith on a screen pass. Chenowith eluded several tackles and found the end zone, but a missed extra point kept Mountain Home's lead at 9-0 at the end of the first quarter.

Marion's (7-4) first drive of the second quarter covered 65 yards on 16 plays before QB Ashton Gray's pass intended for Donnie Cheers in the end zone was deflected on fourth down.

The teams swapped field position for the remainder of the second quarter until Gray converted on third and 11 by finding Cheers for a 35-yard TD toss late in the first half that got the Patriots within 9-6 at halftime.

"We kinda took a step back when they hit that one, but we responded well," said Ary.

Marion missed a field goal and lost the ball on downs on its first two possessions of the second half, and the Bombers embarked on a 61-yard, eight-play drive that culminated when Yates hit Dillon Drewry for a 5-yard TD pass with 1:18 left in the third quarter.

Marion faced fourth and 2 at its own 46-yard line on the final play of the third quarter when tailback Jalen Smith bolted for 52 yards to get inside the Bombers' 2-yard line.

Smith netted 1 yard on two carries wrapped around a false start and a Gray incompletion to set up another field goal chance that was again missed.

On first down of Marion's next drive, Drewry stepped in front of a pass intended for Cheers and returned it 52 yards for the game-clinching score.

"They had a few penalties, and we were able to make a few plays," said Ary. "We didn't fill up the stat sheet or anything like that, but we did enough to win a big game on the road."

Mountain Home plays next week in the quarterfinals at Pulaski Academy, while Marion lost just its third home game in two seasons under Lance Clark.

Cheers exits Marion with a program-record 26 touchdown receptions, including 13 this season.