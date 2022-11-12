• Chris Rock is going where no comedian has gone before -- live on Netflix. The streaming giant said this week that Rock will perform on the company's first-ever live, global streaming special. The show is set to stream early next year, but details weren't revealed. "Chris Rock is one of the most iconic and important comedic voices of our generation," said Robbie Praw, Netflix vice president of stand-up and comedy formats. "We're thrilled the entire world will be able to experience a live Chris Rock comedy event and be a part of Netflix history. This will be an unforgettable moment and we're so honored that Chris is carrying this torch." This will be the first significant test of livestreaming on Netflix, potentially opening the door for other programs. It will be Rock's second Netflix stand-up special. His first, "Chris Rock: Tamborine," debuted in February 2018.

• Jane Fonda says the work of the Georgia-based nonprofit she founded to prevent teenage pregnancies has become "far more important" in the months since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and the constitutional right to abortion it guaranteed to women in the United States. The activist and Oscar winner has been an outspoken critic of the court's decision, calling it "unconscionable." While a post-Roe world will be harder on girls because they are the ones who would have to carry a baby, the work to fight teen pregnancy must also focus on adolescent boys, said Fonda, who visited Atlanta this week for a fundraiser celebrating the 27th anniversary of the Georgia Campaign for Adolescent Power & Potential. "We have to help our boys understand that they don't have to get a girl pregnant to be men, that being a real man means taking care of yourself, respecting your body and the body of your partner," Fonda said. "Things are much, much harder for boys and girls now, and so teaching them skills around their reproductive health, how to stay healthy, how to stay pregnancy-free, how to say no, how to have agency over their body, these things are more important than ever." Fonda, 84, founded the Georgia Campaign for Adolescent Pregnancy Prevention in 1995 when she lived in Atlanta. In 2012, it changed its name and expanded its mission to include nutrition and physical activity. The group says its programs now reach more than 60,000 young people each year. "We have to educate them about how their bodies work so that they will know how to protect themselves," Fonda said. "We have to help young people see that they have a future that will be productive, that they can work for -- toward, that they can reach toward -- and getting in trouble when they're a teenager and having a baby when you're very young will make reaching for that future that much harder."