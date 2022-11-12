Tyson set to release 4Q earnings Monday

Springdale-based Tyson Foods Inc. is expected to release its fourth quarter earnings early Monday.

A consensus estimate of 10 analysts is predicting earning per share of $1.73 for the company’s fourth quarter compared with $2.30 per share for the year ago period, according to Yahoo Finance. The consensus estimate of nine analysts pegs revenue for the quarter at $13.49 billion compared with $12.8 billion for the same period last year.

Company executives will host a conference call with analysts beginning 8 a.m. Central Standard Time Monday. The webcast of the call will be available on the company’s website investor relations page while an audio version of the call will be available by dialing 1-844-890-1795 and asking to join the Tyson Foods call. A replay will be available until Dec. 14 at the company website or by calling 1-877-344-7529.

Shares of Tyson Foods rose 95 cents, or 1.4%, to close Friday at $67.41 on the New York Stock Exchange. Shares have traded as low as $62.94 and as high as $100.72 over the past year.

— John Magsam

Solar farm pitched for coal waste site

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The nation’s largest public utility has proposed building a $216 million solar farm project in Kentucky atop a capped coal ash storage pit at one of its coal-fired power plants.

The federal Tennessee Valley Authority voted Thursday to advance the initiative at Shawnee Fossil Plant in Paducah. The utility called it a first-of-its-kind pilot project that would convert land used as a waste heap for the byproduct of burning coal for power into a solar farm that would help produce 100 megawatts. Officials say the model could ultimately be used at other closed Tennessee Valley Authority coal ash sites, with a capacity of 1,000 megawatts combined if they were to pursue that expansion.

The solar initiative is among the changes unveiled by the utility in recent years to adjust operations to combat global warming. Environmental advocates, however, have continued to note that TVA’s efforts still fall short of the goal by President Joe Biden’s administration for a carbon pollution-free energy sector by 2035.

TVA has said installing the solar panels at the 300-acre coal ash site, which is in the process of being closed, would not compromise the turf used to cap the waste. The project can tap into the transmission infrastructure already in place at the plant.

— The Associated Press

Index sits at 838.61 after gain of 23.07

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Thursday at 838.61, up 23.07.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.