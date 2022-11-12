North Little Rock survives Fort Smith Southside





The North Little Rock Charging Wildcats managed to work their way through turnovers and injuries to a 28-14 victory over the error-prone Fort Smith Southside Mavericks in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs at Charging Wildcat Stadium on Friday night.

Two of North Little Rock's four touchdowns came directly from its defense -- a 42-yard fumble return by senior defensive back Zachary Robinson and a 42-yard interception return by defensive back Diemere Manuel.

"Our defense played lights out, just like they have all year," North Little Rock Coach Randy Sandefur said. "We don't have those takeaways, Southside wins because that is a very good football team. Kudos to our defense. We played just good enough on offense that we can play next week, and that's exciting."

North Little Rock (7-5) advanced to the second round and will play at Bentonville next week.

Southside found a way to stay close until late in the game despite six turnovers.

"We felt like we competed well," Southside Coach Kim Dameron said. "If we don't turn the ball over, and of course, they can say the same thing, but if we don't turn it over and give up 14 points while our defense isn't on the field, it's a different game. But that's part of the game, too. I'm proud of my kids and how they compete, and I'm proud of my coaches."

North Little Rock took a 14-7 lead on Robinson's return with 6:49 left in the third quarter.

Southside (4-8) responded on its next possession with a nine-play, 75-yard drive completed by a 16-yard touchdown run by junior quarterback Carter Zimmerman to tie the score at 14-14.

There it remained until Manuel intercepted a pass from Zimmerman and returned it to give North Little Rock a 21-14 lead with 7:34 remaining.

Southside's offense would not move beyond midfield for the remainder of the game, and North Little Rock took control on a 19-yard touchdown run by senior quarterback Malachi Gober with 2:36 left.

Senior wide receiver Jaden Jones was injured on Gober's touchdown and was prone on the field long enough to lead to an 18-minute delay. However, Jones was capable of movement in his hands and feet and was removed from the field as a precautionary measure.

Gober led North Little Rock with 10 carries for 84 yards. He completed 8 of 13 passes for 117 yards. Sophomore running back Jontavious James rushed for 49 yards on eight carries but broke a clavicle in the second quarter.

North Little Rock had 292 yards of total offense.

Zimmerman completed 8 of 19 passes for 66 yards. He rushed for 22 yards and two touchdowns. North Little Rock held Southside to 101 yards of offense.





