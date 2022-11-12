Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

ARRESTS

Tontitown

• Andrew Bright, 30, of 2075 W. Henri de Tonti Blvd. in Tontitown, was arrested Thursday in connection with rape (forcible fondling) and second-degree sexual assault. Bright was released Friday from the Washington County Detention Center on $100,000 bond.

Fayetteville

• Trevon Watson, 27, of 161 Lapis Lane in Fayetteville, was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Watson was being held Friday at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.