GOLF

Fassi storms to LPGA lead

Former University of Arkansas golfer Maria Fassi always knew a good putting stroke to go along with her explosive power would lead to low scores. She picked a good time for it to finally come together. Fassi powered her way across the rain-softened Pelican Golf Club and rode a smooth putting stroke to an 8-under 62, her career low on the LPGA Tour, giving her an early two-shot in the Pelican Women's Championship in Belleair, Fla. This is the final tournament before the leading 60 players qualify for the CME Group Tour Championship with its $7 million purse. Fassi, the 24-year-old from Mexico, is at No. 72. Another former Razorback Gaby Lopez turned in a 5-under 65 and is tied in seventh place. Alana Uriell (Razorbacks) shot a 1-under 69. Stacy Lewis (Razorbacks) posted a 1-over 71.

Finau ties career low

Tony Finau finished his opening round with a string of birdies and then took the momentum right into Friday, making 10 birdies to match his career low with an 8-under 62 to build a big lead in the Houston Open. Finau was at his best late in the round at Memorial Park, finishing with three straight birdies. His final shot from light rough left of the 18th fairway still had enough spin to check up about 4 feet from the hole. He was at 13-under 127 and four shots clear of Patrick Rodgers (63) among early starters. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Razorbacks) is tied in 14th place. Cook had two holes left in his second round when play was called but he is at 5-under 127. Nico Echavarria (Razorbacks) is at 2-under and has nine holes remaining in the second round. David Lingmerth (Razorbacks) struggled with a 73 on Friday and is not projected to make the cut.

Alker continues hot play

PGA Tour Champions points leader Steven Alker shot his second consecutive bogey-free round at the Charles Schwab Championship in Phoenix on Friday, a 7-under 64 that gave him a one-shot lead over Padraig Harrington. Alker made seven birdies at Phoenix Country Club to reach 13 under through two rounds, keeping him comfortably in front of the only player who can overtake him for the Schwab Cup. Harrington also shot 64 and was 12 under, but needs to win and have Alker finish outside the top five to win the PGA Tour Champions season championship. Retief Goosen shot 64 and was tied for third at 10 under with Brian Gay, who shot 65. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) shot a 69 on Friday and is at 3-under 139 after two days.

BASEBALL

Braves sign RHP Anderson

The Atlanta Braves signed right-hander Nick Anderson to a one-year, non-guaranteed split contract on Friday. Under terms of the deal announced by the Braves, The 32-year-old Anderson will earn $875,000 while he is in the majors and $185,000 if he is in the minors. Anderson has been slowed by injuries since putting together an impressive stretch with Tampa Bay. The reliever has a 2.89 ERA and 137 strikeouts in 87 1/3 innings for his career.

FOOTBALL

Panthers' CB out for season

Carolina Panthers starting cornerback Donte Jackson will miss the remainder of the season after tearing an Achilles tendon in Carolina's 25-15 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday night, a person familiar with the situation said Friday. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team has not yet announced the news. Jackson had started nine games this season with 30 tackles and two interceptions, including one he returned for a touchdown. Jackson has started 60 games during his five-year career with the Panthers and has 14 interceptions.

BASKETBALL

Fever draw WNBA's top pick

The Indiana Fever earned the first pick in the WNBA Draft for the first time in franchise history on Friday. The Fever had a 44% chance to get the No. 1 pick after having the worst combined record the past two seasons. The Minnesota Lynx will pick second with the Atlanta Dream having the third pick and the Washington Mystics the fourth. The Lynx had the lowest chance to get the No. 1 pick, but moved up two spots in the draft lottery. "This is a very strong draft. We will get a great player picking at No. 1," Indiana General Manager Lin Dunn said. South Carolina's star Aliyah Boston is expected to be the top pick in the draft.

Brazil routs U.S. in qualifying

USA Basketball still has some work to do before clinching a berth in next year's World Cup. Bruno Caboclo scored 24 points, Georghino De Paula added 18 and Brazil greatly improved its chances of making the 32-team World Cup field by beating the U.S. 94-79 in a qualifying game on Friday. The U.S. would have wrapped up a World Cup spot with a win. The Americans now will have to wait until at least Monday, when they play host to Colombia. Langston Galloway led the U.S. with 14 points, while Charlie Brown and Alize Johnson each scored 10.

Hornets' Martin out 4 weeks

Charlotte Hornets swingman Cody Martin will miss at least four weeks after having arthroscopic surgery on his left knee. Martin injured his left quad in the team's regular season opener and has not played since. He had also been bothered by a left knee injury in the preseason and it had recently begun giving him problems. Martin signed a four-year, $31.3 million contract this past offseason to remain with the Hornets.

Maria Fassi, of Mexico, chips to the eighth green during the first round of the LPGA Pelican Women's Championship golf tournament at Pelican Golf Club, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Belleair, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)



Carlota Ciganda, of Spain, watches after hitting her tee shot on the ninth hole during the first round of the LPGA Pelican Women's Championship golf tournament at Pelican Golf Club, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Belleair, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)



Lexi Thompson tees off on the ninth hole during the first round of the LPGA Pelican Women's Championship golf tournament at Pelican Golf Club, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Belleair, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)



Yuka Saso, of Japan, has a laugh while warming up on the driving range during the first round of the LPGA Pelican Women's Championship golf tournament at Pelican Golf Club, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Belleair, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)



Jennifer Kupcho hits onto the eighth green during the first round of the LPGA Pelican Women's Championship golf tournament at Pelican Golf Club, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Belleair, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)



Brooke Henderson, of Canada, tees off on the ninth hole during the first round of the LPGA Pelican Women's Championship golf tournament at Pelican Golf Club, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Belleair, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)



Matilda Castren, of Finland, hits onto the seventh green during the first round of the LPGA Pelican Women's Championship golf tournament at Pelican Golf Club, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Belleair, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

