OKLAHOMA 66, UA-PINE BLUFF 58

OKLAHOMA 66,

ARK.-PINE BLUFF 58

Jalen Hill scored 22 points and collected seven rebounds as Oklahoma bounced back from a season-opening loss and held off Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Friday night at the Lloyd Noble Centerin Norman, Okla.

Shaun Doss paced the Golden Lions (1-2) with 17 points, while Kylen Milton scored 13. Ismael Piet added 10 points and grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds for UAPB.

Oklahoma (1-1) led 30-26 at the half. The Sooners hit 19 of 28 free throws, while the Golden Lions made 9 of 13.

Grant Sherfield added 16 points and Tanner Groves grabbed 11 rebounds for Oklahoma.