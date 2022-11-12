OKLAHOMA 66, UA-PINE BLUFF 58

OKLAHOMA 66,
ARK.-PINE BLUFF 58
Jalen Hill scored 22 points and collected seven rebounds as Oklahoma bounced back from a season-opening loss and held off Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Friday night at the Lloyd Noble Centerin Norman, Okla.
Shaun Doss paced the Golden Lions (1-2) with 17 points, while Kylen Milton scored 13. Ismael Piet added 10 points and grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds for UAPB.
Oklahoma (1-1) led 30-26 at the half. The Sooners hit 19 of 28 free throws, while the Golden Lions made 9 of 13.
Grant Sherfield added 16 points and Tanner Groves grabbed 11 rebounds for Oklahoma.