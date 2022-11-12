OPINION | Judi Neal: Oneness, interconnectedness and sacredness seen in voting

I was once a whistle blower at a Honeywell defense plant in Illinois where I worked in human resources. I discovered that the plant leadership was knowingly producing faulty ammunition and altering ballistics data so the government would accept it and so they would get paid bonuses for meeting production goals. When I reported my discovery internally, my life was threatened, and I had to disappear for awhile. I turned to spiritual literature to help make sense of how my life had gotten turned upside down. I was soon forced out of the company and had long conversations with God along the lines of "Why me, God?" The quiet message I received was to trust that I was a part of something bigger and that I would come to understand the purpose of this experience. So I surrendered -- and that was the beginning of my spiritual path.

Eventually I learned that I had rights as a whistle blower, and I brought a lawsuit against the company. The first day in Seventh Circuit Court in Chicago, I asked my lawyers to join me in prayer before the trial began: Neal vs. Honeywell. When we sat down at the table, one of my lawyers leaned over to me and said, "One of the great things about our country is that in a court of law, your voice is equivalent to the voice of a corporation like Honeywell. You get equal time and have equal rights to make your case." I remember sitting in that very large and imposing court room, with all the symbols of justice around the room, and becoming deeply aware of how radical that idea was. I was one person, and I had as much power in this court room as one of the 50 largest companies in the world. It was that moment that I fell in love with America.

Now I know some of you reading this will smirk at how naive I was, and how it is evident that the system is not fair and is not equal. I have come to see that. But still, the essence of democracy is an extremely radical idea in human history. It is not perfect, but I'll take it over the systems in Russia, Hungary and China.

For me, the essence of democracy in its pure form is a recognition of our oneness, our interconnectedness, and the respect for the sacredness of each individual, regardless of age, gender, amount of melanin in our skin, socio-economic status, and all the other surface differences. Oneness, interconnectedness and sacredness are spiritual principles. We are all children of God (or Allah, or the Universe).

Voting is another example of each of us having an equal voice. We all know that the election systems are less than perfect and that those who choose power over justice will try to rig systems in their favor. But to quote Martin Luther King Jr.: "The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends towards justice." It might also bend towards a more loving and flourishing world for all. Thank you for voting. It is a spiritual practice.

Judi Neal is the retired founding director of the Tyson Center for Faith and Spirituality in the Workplace at the University of Arkansas. She is also a founding member of the Global Consciousness Institute and the author of 10 books on workplace spirituality and transformation.