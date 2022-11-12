OPINION | NATE ALLEN | Success today hinges on Hogs’ O-Line

FAYETTEVILLE - Regardless the quarterback it's all on the line for the Razorbacks today.

A lingering right shoulder injury imperils quarterback KJ Jefferson, the 22-games starter of Arkansas' last 23 games.

The unranked 5-4, 2-3 in the SEC Razorbacks meet the College Football Playoff ranked No. 7 LSU Tigers, 7-2, 5-1, in an 11 a.m ESPN televised SEC West game at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

Third-year sophomore backup Malik Hornsby, the starter in Jefferson's injured absence for the 40-17 SEC loss Oct. 8 at Mississippi State, will start if Jefferson can't.

Jefferson, powerfully big, 6-3, 242, fast, and when healthy, a deep passing threat, led Arkansas to last year' surprising 9-4 record.

Hornsby, 6-1, 186, might be the fastest Razorback.

Both sport assets complemented by running back Raheim "Rocket" Sanders and his SEC leading 1,101 rushing yards.

None of the above matters minutely if Arkansas' offensive line underperforms like the first three quarters in last Saturday's 21-19 nonconference homecoming loss to Liberty University.

The "Rocket" couldn't launch while Jefferson was swarmed like a bear beset by bees. Liberty pierced the Arkansas O-line for 14 lost-yardage plays including four quarterbacks sacks.

To net just 60 yards on 17 carries, Sanders mathematically overcame eight runs of zero or less.

Liberty led 21-0 during the first half before Arkansas, down 21-5, finally mounted two fourth quarter touchdown drives. Arkansas fell inches short of tying it 21-21. Jefferson's knee was ruled down just before he extended the ball beyond the goal in the attempted game-tying 2-point try,

For three quarters the Arkansas O-line was outplayed, out-schemed, out-motivated and out-coached.

A Sam Pittman O-line is better than that. A college offensive line coach from 1994-2019, Pittman has massively built and revamped Arkansas offensive lines, first as 2013-2015 O-line coach for Bret Bielema, then as head coach with protegees Brad Davis (2020), and Cody Kennedy (since 2021) coaching the O-line.

Davis, called "Hot Sauce" because of his Baton Rouge, La. hometown when then Oklahoma O-line coach Pittman recruited him for the Sooners, and Kennedy, a 2018 Georgia O-line grad assistant for Pittman, refashioned the too thin, too often bullied O-lines of the Chad Morris 2018-2019 era into an Arkansas pillar.

Until last Saturday. Presumably Pittman and Kennedy took it personally into this week's resolve.

Beckoned back to Baton Rouge by former LSU coach Ed Orgeron and wisely retained by first-year LSU Coach Brian Kelly, Davis no doubt has conveyed that LSU anticipate bigger things from Arkansas' big front.

Pittman certainly does.

"They know they didn't play well," Pittman said. "They're not pouters. They're not quitters. You go back to work. Hopefully you strain harder, your eyes are up better, the physicality part of it gets back. I think if we get back to where we have been there's going to be a hell of a battle Saturday."