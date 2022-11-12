Oregon probes grocers’ merger

The fight over whether two of the nation's biggest grocery chains should be allowed to merge and create a retail giant has stretched to Oregon, where the state attorney general has issued a civil demand for information from Albertsons about its plan to become one with Kroger.

The Oregon attorney general's office sent a letter to Albertsons requesting documents regarding the merger proposal and a related move to take $4 billion out of Albertsons and return it to shareholders.

The proposed merger, announced last month, has stirred strong opposition from unions and consumer groups, who say a grocery behemoth consisting of the many brands held by the companies will diminish competition and raise prices.

Albertsons operates Safeway, Star Market, Shaw's and Vons, among others. Kroger runs a family of stores that includes Ralphs, King Soopers and Fred Meyer.

Opponents also have argued that the $4 billion payment, or "special dividend," to Albertsons shareholders would enrich the private equity firms that control the company while undermining the company financially.

The attorney general's office "intends to fully investigate all the conduct of individuals and entities involved in negotiation and determining the 'special dividend,'" according to a letter to an attorney representing Albertsons, Ted Hassi.

Spokespeople for Albertsons did not respond to requests for comment on the letter. The company has previously said there is no legal basis to stop the dividend payment.

While Oregon officials declined to specify what information they are requesting, spokesperson Kristina Edmunson said Thursday that it is "an all-encompassing request for detailed information."

The move in Oregon follows efforts by other states to block the $4 billion "special dividend" that was announced in connection with the merger.

Attorneys general in California, Illinois and D.C. had sought a federal court ruling to block the special payment but on Tuesday, U.S. district judge Carl J. Nichols denied the request.

The attorney general in Washington state has won a temporary pause on the payment, meanwhile, and that case is ongoing.

Members of both major political parties have raised concerns that the merger would create a national grocery empire, reduce competition and allow the behemoth to raise food prices.

Three senators -- Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.; Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn.; and Cory Booker, D-N.J. -- have also urged the Federal Trade Commission to investigate the deal.

Sen. Mike Lee of Utah, the top Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee's antitrust panel, joined in their concern, saying in a statement earlier this month that he would "do everything in my power to ensure our antitrust laws are robustly enforced to protect consumers from anti-competitive mergers that could further exacerbate the financial strain we already feel in the grocery store checkout aisle."

Albertsons has responded that, to the contrary, the larger company will be stronger and benefit everyone.

Present in 35 states and Washington, D.C., Cincinnati-based Kroger lists a dozen locations for its namesake grocery store in Arkansas and 32 overall retail stores in the state under various names.

Operating in 34 states and the District of Columbia, Albertsons lists one namesake store in Texarkana. The Boise, Idaho-based company does not readily identify how many total locations under other names it maintains in Arkansas.

Information for this article was contributed by staff of The Associated Press.