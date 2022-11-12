100 years ago

Nov. 12, 1922

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- With enthusiasm and unanimity, state and national officers and delegates of the Woman's Party today endorsed the "declaration of principles" presented by Mrs. Oliver H.P. Belmont, president, after the form of the declaration of rights presented to the Seneca Falls conference of pioneer suffragists in 1848, and went on record squarely for "equal rights for all the special privileges of none." The declaration, formulated after a year's study of the laws affecting women in all the states, demands entire equality for women with men before the law, in government, in educational opportunities, in the professions, in the church, in industry and in the home.

50 years ago

Nov. 12, 1972

• Arkansas joined the other 49 states Tuesday by voting overwhelmingly for repeal of its full-crew train laws. It was the last of the 16 states with such laws to do away with them. ... It was the fourth time Arkansans had voted on whether to retain or repeal the full-crew laws, which were adopted between 1907 and 1913. Since then trains operating in Arkansas were required to have a minimum crew of six members -- two, and sometimes three, more than the railroads consider necessary for safe operation.

25 years ago

Nov. 12, 1997

• The state Highway Commission has concluded that increased lighting and surveillance video cameras are the most cost-effective ways to increase security at its 19 interstate rest areas and tourist information centers. The commission Wednesday earmarked $322,000 to finance the improvements. Most if not all of the money is expected to come from federal enhancement funds. Security at rest areas and tourist information centers has been a yearlong commission concern after high-profile slayings at rest stops in Arkansas and around the country. ... Until now, the only step taken in response to crime concerns has been increasing Arkansas Highway Police patrols of the 37 rest stops and tourist information centers -- including the 18 not on interstates -- under Highway and Transportation Department jurisdiction.

10 years ago

Nov. 12, 2012

• An effort to give counties and cities the ability to establish development districts was headed for defeat as almost all election results were reported Wednesday. The proposed constitutional amendment would have allowed local governments to finance redevelopment projects by creating special districts that could borrow money payable with sales taxes from the districts. ... The second part of Issue 2 would have allowed local governments to issue bonds to retire their unfunded liabilities for police and fire pension plans and pay off the bonds with sales- or use-tax revenue. This would have applied only to communities that consolidated their pension plans with the Arkansas Local Police and Fire Retirement System. A third part of the amendment would have allowed city and county governments to use special revenue, such as from airport and park funds -- from sources other than their general funds -- to pay off short-term debts.