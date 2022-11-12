Ozark dominates, plows over Mena

OZARK — The Ozark defense knew its assignment Friday night would be slow down the rushing attack of Mena. The Hillbillies were up to the challenge.

Ozark’s defense allowed just 41 yards on 26 first-half plays. That effort helped Ozark lead the way in a 45-7 victory in a first-round match-up of the Class 4A state playoffs at Hillbilly Stadium.

“Coming into the game, we knew they were going to try to run it at us,” Ozark defensive lineman Drake Haddick said. “That’s their whole strategy. They wanted to come at us, so we wanted to match that physicalness.” Haddick, who recovered a fumble, Eli Gilstrap, Britton Powell, Spencer Larsen, Gavin Gilbreth, Jordan Cross, Todd Williams, Gunner Williams, Blaine Childers, Brayden Miner and MJ Parker were all big factors for the Ozark defense.

“The defensive coaches had the players dialed up to play this week,” Ozark Coach Jeremie Burns said. “They were pumped up about trying to shut down the running game. They played hard up front and did an awesome job.”

Mena (5-6) punted on its initial six drives of the first half then had a fumble on its final possession before the break. The Hillbillies’ offense took full advantage of all the stops.

Ozark running back Eli Masingale led the way, finishing with 156 yards on 18 carries with 4 touchdowns all in the first half. Ozark quarterback Landon Wright also rushed for 90 yards with a score on 12 carries.

“Eli is a big-play threat,” Burns said. “But then you combine that with Landon, and it is very special. The line did an awesome job as always blocking with the receivers as well. We took advantage of our running game.” Masingale scored the initial four touchdowns of the game to give Ozark a 28-0 lead in the second quarter. He had touchdown runs of 1, 58, 4 and 2 yards.

For Burns, a former lineman that played at Alma, the weather was perfect for the ground game. There was sleet and rain for most of the first half with it being cold all night.

“This is playoff weather,” Burns said with a smile. “We had all kinds of weather and we battled the elements. When you get into the playoffs and it is cold, this is perfect.” Ozark had a touchdown rush from Koby Wilbanks to make it a 45-0 lead early in the third quarter. It capped off a seven-play drive right out of halftime.

Ozark (8-3) also was aided by its junior kicker Yobani Zarate, who become the program’s all-time leader in extra points. He had a 32-yard field goal right before halftime as Ozark took a 38-0 lead into the break.

“We talked him into playing for us when he was a freshman, and he has made a big impact ever since,” Burns said. “He comes out and gets the job done and this is the second one of the year. He really gives us an option with his leg.” Mena was guided by Javden Felix, who finished with 25 carries for 90 yards and a touchdown. The Bearcats avoided the shutout when Felix scored from 1 yard out in the fourth quarter.

Ozark has now allowed seven or fewer points in two of its past three games. The Hillbillies now look to take that momentum on the road next week after picking up a first-round win.

“We have been pretty hot and our defense is playing the best we have been all year right now,” Haddick said. “Our team is flying around, tackling low and fixing mistakes from last year. It’s always fun to play so well. We want to keep it going.”