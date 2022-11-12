Pats solid on defense, turn back Devil Dogs

Unhappy with the offensive showing of his team, Little Rock Parkview Coach Brad Bolding still saw the positive of their Class 5A first round matchup with the Morrilton Devil Dogs Friday night at War Memorial Stadium.

"A win is a win and I am never going to complain about that,'' Bolding said. "A win is a win in the playoffs so you move on and keep playing and the other team is playing basketball."

The Patriots (9-2) defeated the Devil Dogs' 29-7 to advance to the second round to face Harrison next week.

"We played on offense like we practiced, which was not very good," Bolding said. "We had about four series where we absolutely just stunk it up there on offense. So we have got to clean that up this week. We are a lot better football team offensively than what we showed tonight.

"They know too. It goes without saying we didn't execute offensively."

While the Patriots' offense was not efficient, the defense played well and pitched a shutout after allowing Morrilton to score on its first possession. The Patriots' defense also had its own touchdowns and forced three turnovers.

"Very pleased with the defense,'' Bolding said. "They are very sound in what they do. Morrilton is really coached well so you just have to get out there and execute."

Bullish running back Darien Bennett, who had 125 yards on 18 carries, opened the scoring with an 11-yard run on the Patriots' opening possession. Salomon Aguliar kicked it 7-0.

Morrilton responded with a 62-yard drive with Damarius Martin hitting Maddox Hogan with a 29-yard scoring pass with 5:10 left in the quarter. Christian Morales' extra point tied it.

The Patriots took the lead on a 29-yard pass from junior Eric McGehee to Willie Echols with 1:13 left in the first quarter.

Sophomore Monterrio Elston scored on an end-around but the extra point was spoiled by a bad snap. It was 20-7 with 8:04 left in the third.

It looked as if the lead would grow when Isiah McKenzie forced a fumble and sophomore Marion Liddell recovered at the Devil Dogs' 14. The drive went backwards because of penalties and the Pats could not overcome a second-and-30. The drive died where it started on fourth down.

The Devil Dogs could not escape the hole however, and when Martin was hit by Jude Onuora trying to recover a bad snap the fumble was recovered in the end zone by Benjamin Allen for a score. The two-point conversion pass was intercepted by Cayden Hutchins.

Playing in a light rain in the second half the Pats stuck to the running game and just added a 20-yard field goal by Morales to cap the scoring.