PREP FB: Bearcats dominate with potent rushing game

BOONEVILLE -- The Booneville Bearcats reigned in the rain Friday night.

The cold, wet, rain did nothing to slow down the Bearcats, who scored on six of seven first-half possessions and started the clock running early in a 42-14 win over Junction City at Doug Scheel Field at Bearcat Stadium in the opening round of the Class 3A playoffs.

Booneville (9-2) improved to 31-11 in the first round of the playoffs and 48-13 at home in the postseason. The Bearcats will travel to Smackover, a winner over Barton on Friday, in the second round.

Despite the wet field and rain throughout the first half, Booneville's offense rolled up big plays on five of its six touchdown runs.

"We love this weather," Booneville Coach Doc Crowley said. "The kids take a lot of pride on it, and have a lot of fun in it. It's a fun time to be a Bearcat when it's raining."

Dax Goff capped Booneville's first drive with a bulling 38-yard run with 7:16 left in the quarter.

Junction City (4-5) tied it two plays later with senior quarterback Cory Dubose throwing a 77-yard pass to Jay Carter that tied it at 7-7.

"We thought if we could do a few things right, we might be able to control some," Junction City Coach David Carpenter said. "It's hard to emulate that offense when you don't see is much. We're going to get better. We've just got four seniors."

It was all Booneville the rest of the half.

Two plays after Junction City tied the game, Trace Hall went 47 yards around the left side for a 14-7 lead with 6:11 left in the quarter.

Fullback Cody Elliott scored on a 3-yard to culminate Booneville's 8-play, 80-yard drive, which was Booneville's only sustained drive of the night, for a 20-7 lead with 27 seconds left in the first quarter.

Elliott ran 43 yards for a touchdown with 9:50 left in the first half for a 28-7 lead, Trace Hall scooted 80 yards for a score with 3:40 left in the half, and quarterback Peyton Tatum ran 19 yards, breaking a tackle at the line of scrimmage, to push Booneville up, 42-7, with 63 seconds left in the half.

"We figured some misdirection stuff would be a key tonight," Crowley said. "Turns out it was. They're really young, and have a lot of guys coming back. They're going to be something to reckon with here in the future."

Booneville had 28 plays for 423 yards, all rushing, in the first half.

"Our offensive line is doing a great job," Crowley said. "They're really starting to gel. We're starting to click, and we've got those three or four guys in the backfield that can really tote it. It makes it fun to watch, but our offensive line is doing a heck of a job."

Ja'kamarion Flowers scored on a 4-yard run with 1:37 left for Junction City to set the final score.

"They're a good ball club," Carpenter said. "We knew that coming in. The tradition they have here is, we knew what was fixing to happen."

Hall finished with 186 yards on 6 carries, Goff had 119 yards on 9 carries, and Elliott 78 yards on 8 rushes.