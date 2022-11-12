PREP FB: Harkreader runs past Raiders





LAMAR -- The cold November rain and even a little sleet didn't seem to bother Lamar's Lee Harkreader.

The Riverview Raiders (3-8) will concur.

Harkreader ripped off a 54-yard run with 2:24 to play in the first half and help carry the upstart Warriors to a 35-7 blowout of Riverview in the first round of the 3A state playoffs.

Lamar (9-2) will host Malvern on Friday in the second round of the state playoffs.

"It feels really great," Harkreader said. "There were wide open holes, downfield blocking. It feels amazing. We were pretty confident coming in, but we had to remain humble."

Lamar took the opening kickoff and drove 55 yards in six plays for its first points of the game. Harkreader set the tone early with a 24-yard burst. His 3-yard TD run put the Warriors up 7-0.

Harkreader's 46-yard run made it 13-0 with 1:17 to play in the half. Harkreader had 106 yards on six carries in the first half.

The Warriors' defense forced two second-quarter turnovers that led to points, including Gavin Edwards' 33-yard interception return that led to Damien Hendrix's 4-yard run.

Hendrix scored twice in the first half.

"The offensive line really came out and dominated up front," Lamar Coach Josh Jones said. "For us to be successful, that's what we have to do."

Jones was able to freely substitute in the final half. Harkreader didn't play a single snap in the second half.

Harkreader said the weather was a factor for a minute or two. After he got warmed up, he was fine.

The wet turf didn't seem to affect his ability to cut.

"It's something I've progressed with over the years," he said.

"Our offensive line did a great job, and whenever that happens, we have some backs that will hit the hole and when they get a crease they're fast enough to go. Our defense did a good job, too. We shut them out in the first half and we had a couple of turnovers go our way."





Lee Harkreader (22) of Lamar at the NWADG football media day at Arvest Ballpark, Springdale, Arkansas, Tuesday, August 3, 2021 (Special to NWA Democrat-Gazette/ David Beach)







Coach Josh Jones of Lamar at the NWADG football media day at Arvest Ballpark, Springdale, Arkansas, Tuesday, August 3, 2021 (Special to NWA Democrat-Gazette/ David Beach)





