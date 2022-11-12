PREP FB: Jenkins’ big night on the ground propels Mounties to playoff win





ROGERS -- Jacob Jenkins wiped pellets of sleet out of his eyes, but even his gloved hand could not wipe away a huge smile from his face.

The Rogers junior running back had plenty of reason for a glowing mug Friday night after tearing through the Fort Smith Northside defense for 230 yards and three touchdowns, leading the Mounties to a 38-7 win in a Class 7A first-round state playoff game at Whitey Smith Stadium.

Jenkins, who rushed for a 7A-West Conference record 359 yards last week against Rogers Heritage in the regular-season finale, scored a 66-yard touchdown on the first play from scrimmage, then later added touchdown runs of 56 and 5 yards as the Mounties (9-2) dominated the Grizzlies (4-7).

"This feels really good," said Jenkins after the game as a light wintry mix fell from the sky. "We prepared all week and we came out here and dominated basically. Everything just came together."

On the Mounties' first offensive snap, Jenkins dashed around the left side and found a gaping hole down the left sideline. Once he cleared the second level, he easily won a footrace to the end zone and a 7-0 lead with 11 minutes, 39 seconds left in the first quarter.

Jenkins gave credit to his offensive line and blocking downfield for providing the space he needed to get loose.

"That's our outside zone play, our pin-and-pull," he said. "I just noticed that there was a blocker for everybody, so I just knew I had to find the hole and hit it."

Twice the Mounties executed explosive plays off the outside zone read with Jenkins turning on the jets once he reached the corner. On a night when freezing temperatures might have hampered Rogers' normally potent passing game, Jenkins was there to shoulder the load in the run game.

Northside, the No. 5 seed from the 7A-Central, fought hard defensively to stay in the game, rallying to tie the score at 7-7 with 3:18 left in the half when sophomore quarterback McLane Moody led the Grizzlies on a 41-yard scoring drive.

Moody was 5-of-5 passing on the drive, capping the short march with an 18-yard scoring strike to Damari Smith in the right corner of the end zone to tie the score at 7-7.

Rogers answered back quickly. After the Mounties recovered a short Northside kick, Jenkins was in the end zone again, racing down the left sideline 56 yards for a 14-7 lead, then the Mounties added a late 30-yard field goal by R.J. Miller and a 17-7 halftime lead.

Northside had a long drive to start the second half that reached the Rogers 13, but the Grizzlies stalled there and never threatened again the rest of the way.

The Mounties put the game away with a 60-yard scoring drive that ended with Jenkins' third touchdown of the night, a 5-yarder, and later added a 35-yard quarterback keeper from Dane Williams. Rogers got a late score from Jackson Harrell for the final score.

Rogers Coach Chad Harbison said the early fireworks were huge in giving his team momentum.

"One of the things we knew we needed to do was to get off to a good start, get off fast and get the lead early," said Harbison. "We got it a lot quicker than we thought, but then it got tough after that."

The Mounties will travel to take on four-time defending state champion Bryant next week, but Harbison said his team would be ready.

"There's a chance," he said. "There's always a chance and that's why we go play. We'll get ready and go down there and give it a shot and see what happens."





JT Miller (12) of Rogers recovers an onside kick during Friday’s Class 7A first-round playoff game at Whitey Smith Stadium in Rogers. (Special to NWA Democrat-Gazette/Brent Soule)





