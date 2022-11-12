PREP FOOTBALL: Bentonville West scores on first play, goes on to post 42-20 playoff victory over Jonesboro

CENTERTON -- Bentonville West Coach Bryan Pratt said his team wanted to do something big to start off its Class 7A state playoff game against Jonesboro and worked on it throughout the week.

The extensive practice was made perfect Friday night when Jake Casey hit Ty Durham with a 50-yard touchdown pass on the Wolverines' first offensive play, and West was on its way to a opening-round 42-20 victory over Jonesboro at Wolverine Stadium.

"That was going to be our first play," Casey said. "We've been doing it all week, and we were feeling good about it, so it did good for us.

"I knew it then and there it was going to be a touchdown. We had to go out there and do our thing and keep on rolling."

Casey completed 16 of 31 passes for 283 yards and 4 touchdowns to lead West (8-3), which advances to next week's quarterfinal game at Cabot. It's a rematch of a Week 1 regular-season game, where the Panthers claimed a 34-10 victory at Wolverine Stadium.

"It's a team that physically beat us up last time," Pratt said. "So we're going to make sure we have to be ready for it."

The Wolverines continued to build momentum after Casey's first touchdown pass and eventually built an early 21-0 cushion. Laynce Stroud gave West a defensive score when he picked off Terrance Brown's pass on Jonesboro's second possession and returned it 52 yards for a touchdown with 7 minutes, 45 seconds left in the first quarter.

A partially blocked punt allowed the Wolverines to start their second offensive possession at the Jonesboro 33, and Casey hit Jaxson Brust with a 15-yard touchdown pass to cap the short drive.

"We knew we had some situations where we felt like we could take advantage of," Pratt said. "Obviously, we wanted to take some shots early, and we were able to play good defensively and get a pick-six. Anytime you get a lead like that, it's huge."

Jonesboro (3-8), in its first year of Class 7A football, regrouped on its next drive when Terrance Brown hit Chris Stacy with a 57-yard touchdown pass. The Hurricane had a chance to get closer when Trayshon Crawford intercepted a Casey pass and returned it to the West 39, but the threat ended when Braden Jones dropped Brown short on a fourth-down play to start the fourth quarter.

West's offense was stagnant until Casey capped a 96-yard drive when he hit Nick Bell with a 57-yard touchdown pass with under 2 minutes left in the first half, only to have Jonesboro respond with Brock McCoy's 1-yard touchdown run to make it a 28-12 game at halftime.

"A was a little disappointed with our intensity falling off," Pratt said. "We've got to be able to play when it's cold. And it's cold, especially when it's been 80 degrees the last couple of weeks and now it's spitting snow. We have to be able to handle that because it's supposed to be like that next week."

Durham, who had three receptions for 119 yards, was the recipient of another touchdown pass from Casey, this time a 53-yarder after Harris Vinson recovered a Jonesboro fumble. Cole Edmundson added 19-yard touchdown run to give West a 42-12 cushion before Markevious Pinkett scored from a yard out.