PREP FOOTBALL: Pioneers come up with big passing plays

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Batesville beat Prairie Grove at its own game Friday.

Batesville scored on three rushing touchdowns and eliminated the Tigers 28-20 in the first-round of the Class 5A state playoffs at Tigers Stadium. Holden Hutchins scored on two short touchdown runs before Gentry Moody scooted 11 yards on fourth and 2 to give Batesville a 28-20 lead with 7:08 left in the fourth quarter.

Batesville held Prairie Grove on downs then ran out the clock after quarterback Rhett McDonald connected with tight end Boston Hall for a first down on fourth and 5 to the Prairie Grove 19. Batesville (8-3) advanced to face Joe T. Robinson in a second-round game. Robinson won two of the past three championships in Class 4A before being bumped up to Class 5A.

Friday's game pitted two teams that run the ball frequently with Batesville operating out of the Power I and Prairie Grove utilizing the Wing-T. But McDonald came up with some big passing plays, including a touchdown pass to Jace Jeffrey before running down the clock in the fourth quarter on the fourth-down completion to Hall.

Batesville Coach Ryan Morrow, a former Batesville player, celebrated the playoff win by leading the fight song with his team in front of Pioneer fans who made the long trip for the first-round game.

"When we needed to make a play, Rhett McDonald made it," Morrow said. "Boston Hall, our tight end, made two huge catches. I couldn't be more proud of this group. We're going to get in there [locker room] and party like it's 1999."

Prairie Grove (7-4) had a disappointing finish after playing well for most of the season during its first year in Class 5A. The Tigers bogged down at times, like with the opening series, when Prairie Grove took the opening kickoff before being stopped at the 1. Conversely, Batesville took the second-half kickoff and scored on a 1-yard plunge by Hutchins, a 6-2, 240-pound running back who powered into the end zone to put the Pioneers ahead 21-14.

"The possession clock went to their side, we couldn't get them off the field," Prairie Grove Coach Danny Abshier said. "We couldn't sustain drives enough. It was a good, hard-nosed football game and they just beat us tonight."

Prairie Grove got to within 21-20 on a 2-yard run by Coner Whetsell, who put the Tigers in position with a 41-yard burst, but the Tigers failed on the two-point run attempt.

Batesville led 14-6 late in the second quarter before Prairie Grove tied it on a 5-yard touchdown run by Conner Hubbs and a 2-point conversion pass from Camden Patterson to tight end Matthew Velasco. The Tigers went 66 yards in 2 minutes, mostly on the ground, including a 32-yard run by Coner Whetsell.

Prairie Grove scored first on a 45-yard touchdown run on a toss sweep to Hubbs, who continued to fill in admirably for Ethan Miller, the Tigers' 1,000-yard rusher who was injured last week against Farmington.

The quick strike came after Prairie Grove drove deep into Batesville on the opening series before bogging down and being held out at the 1 after a short pass to Velasco, the tight end.

Batesville went ahead 7-6 when McDonald connected with Jeffrey with a 19-yard touchdown pass on 3rd-and-16. The Pioneers then went back to the run game and scored on a 4-yard touchdown by Hutchins to take a 14-6 lead with 2:07 left in the second quarter.