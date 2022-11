CLASS 3A

PRESCOTT 35, DREW CENTRAL 0

PRESCOTT -- Prescott (10-0) continued its undefeated season with a rout of Drew Central (4-7).

The Curley Wolves got rushing touchdowns from Trevion Dickens and Jah'Noah Harris in the first quarter, along with a 23-yard pass from quarterback Carston Poole to make it 21-0.

Dickens scored twice more in the second quarter to stretch the lead to 35-0.