CLASS 3A

QUITMAN 21, HOXIE 14

HOXIE -- An 82-yard touchdown run by Nassir Donohoo broke a fourth-quarter tie and propelled Quitman (6-4-1) past Hoxie (7-4).

After a scoreless first quarter, Hoxie got on the board in the second with a 21-yard run by Sage Treadwell. Quitman tied the game later in the quarter with a 60-yard pass from Donohoo to Trevor Locke.

The Bulldogs took a 14-7 lead in the third quarter on a 46-yard pass from Donohoo to Payten Edwards. This time it was Hoxie's turn to answer, with a 1-yard run by Prechton Wilkerson tying the game.

The two teams remained deadlocked until Donohoo's touchdown with 8:23 remaining.