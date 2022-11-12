Reddies, Tigers still have a lot to play for





There's a little more to today's 95th Battle of the Ravine than just the annual bragging rights between cross-street neighbors Ouachita Baptist and Henderson State, but Reddies Coach Scott Maxfield has been trying his best not to deviate from his normal game preparation.

That's been easier said than done for him, especially with everything that's potentially on the line for both teams when they hook up at 2 p.m. inside Carpenter-Haygood Stadium.

"It's always a big rival game, with us being in the same town," Maxfield said. "It means a lot to a lot of people, and for me, I try to approach it like any other game and prepare for it the same way. We try not to put more emphasis on this one than any other, just that it's the next game on our schedule.

"But honestly, it's a big game for us to literally keep our playoff hopes alive."

Those postseason aspirations may not have seemed realistic for Henderson State (8-2, 8-2 Great American Conference) during a three-week stretch that began in late September and dipped over into early October.

The Reddies sandwiched a 31-23 victory over Southeastern Oklahoma State between a pair of setbacks to Southern Arkansas (28-24) and East Central (Okla.) 31-10 between Sept. 24 and Oct. 8. The outlook didn't look any better following that loss to East Central because Henderson State was staring at a road trip to Harding, a team that was ranked No. 12 nationally at the time and had just put up 56 points against Southern Nazarene the previous week.

The Reddies eventually upset the Bisons and haven't lost since, which is why beating their long-time foes mean more than just the usual feather in their caps.

Henderson State, ranked No. 24, isn't in the current NCAA Division II Super Region 3 poll, but a win over OBU (10-0, 10-0), the fourth-seeded team in the region, could potentially leapfrog the Reddies into the top seven. That, in turn, would give them their first playoff berth since 2015.

"Our only chance to get in [the playoffs] is to win this game," said Maxfield, whose team would have beaten two teams in OBU and Harding that are ranked among the region's top eight if they win today. "But OBU has got a really good team. They've got probably the best offense they've had over there. If you just look at it statistically and how they control things with their running game. ... it's gonna be a huge challenge for us."

Henderson State has met every challenge it's had since that 21-point loss at East Central, including a thrilling 42-41 win over Southern Nazarene when it stopped a game-winning, two-point conversion in overtime. Last week, the Reddies had perhaps their best outing of the season when they stomped Oklahoma Baptist 51-24. Henderson State amassed more than 600 yards on offense, scored on all five of its trips inside the Bison 20-yard line and got another big outing from running back Korien Burrell, who registered at least 100 yards rushing and two touchdowns for the third game in a row.

Still, for everything Henderson State has done right over the past month, a loss to its biggest rival could mar all of it.

OBU has been playing at the highest of levels all season and has aced test after test despite enduring bouts of adversity at different junctures. Last week's 40-18 road victory at Southeastern Oklahoma State occurred even after the Tigers trailed 10-0 less than four minutes into the game.

But for this particular OBU group, nothing has kept them from handling business when it needed to be handled.

"The game of football teaches us so many life lessons," OBU Coach Todd Knight explained. "We talk about it all the time, about how you respond to adverse situations. And that's not just football. I think our guys have learned a lot through the year, and we as coaches have, too. It's all about how you respond when something doesn't go your way.

"But I'm proud of the guys because they've responded, particularly in games where we've had some adverse situations. When you look at the season for us, especially after losing Clark [Yarbrough] early in the year, it really hits home when you get to thinking about how to respond to certain things."

The Tigers have answered in a way that's allowed them to become one of the best teams in the country. OBU not only has the highest-scoring offense in Division II at 45.4 points per game, but it also has the nation's third-leading rusher in T.J. Cole with 1,539 yards. Knight's team is also the best at team passing efficiency with 202.47, mainly thanks to quarterback Riley Harms.

None of that is going to guarantee the Tigers a win over Henderson State, neither will the fact that they've won the past five head-to-head meetings.

"The Battle of the Ravine is a special game," Knight said. "It doesn't matter what the records are, and it doesn't matter what's happened in the past. It's all about [today], and it's all about two teams playing their hearts out.

"We realize that when you play on the road, you've got to play your best football. [Henderson State] has got a really good football team and can really be sitting here undefeated. They've got great athletes, do a great job with their scheme, coaches do a phenomenal job. We're going to have to play our best ball to have a chance, but that's what the game is all about. The atmosphere is going to be great, and we're ready for it."

More News None

Ouachita Baptist at Henderson State

WHEN 2 p.m.

WHERE Carpenter-Haygood Stadium, Arkadelphia

RADIO OBU: FM-102.9, KARN (Little Rock), AM-1340/FM-97.9/FM-105.5 (KZNG, Hot Springs); Henderson State: Network1Sports (FM-KYXK, FM-KVRC, FM-KDEL)

INTERNET obutigers.com, hsusports.com

RECORDS Ouachita Baptist 10-0, 10-0; Henderson State 8-2, 8-2





Todd Knight (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette file photo)





