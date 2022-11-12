Republicans in full control of Benton County Quorum Court

BENTONVILLE -- Six Democratic challengers could not break the Republican grip on the Benton County Quorum Court on Tuesday, though one came somewhat close.

The Quorum Court thus will continue as it has for years with all Republican members.

Justice of the peace seats 3, 4, 5, 7, 8 and 9 had Republican and Democratic candidates. Libertarian Bobby Wilson was also on the ballot in District 4.

There also were races in Districts 14 and 15 where Republicans beat Libertarian candidates, winning 76% and 72% of the vote, respectively.

Most of the races involving Republicans and Democrats were not close. Five of the six races were won by at least 16 percentage points, according to final, unofficial results.

The exception was in District 8, where Republican incumbent Joel Jones beat Democrat Carol Vella by six percentage points: 53% (3,261 votes) to 47% (2,852 votes), according to final, unofficial results. Jones had a four-point lead after early voting and was able to stretch that margin out a bit.

Jones, who said he was not surprised by the outcome, said early results are a good indication of how an election could go. Once he saw those, he relaxed, he said.

Vella raised the most in contributions of any Democratic challenger at $17,696, according to her final campaign finance report. Jones had $2,785 in contributions.

New justice of the peace districts were approved last year to equalize populations in each after the 2020 census.

District 8 mainly covers Bentonville, plus small portions of Little Flock and Rogers. This district covers downtown Bentonville. Its southern border is at Arkansas 102. The northern border is at Northwest 12th Street and Tiger Boulevard.

In the 2020 election, there were eight Benton County Quorum Court races between Republicans and Democrats. Only one race was decided by single digits -- again in District 8, where Jones beat Sam Slaton 53% to 47%.

In the 2018 election, there were six races that involved Democrats and Republicans for Quorum Court seats. Republicans won them all by double digits. The closest race was again in District 8, where then-Justice of the Peace Shirley Sandlin beat Slaton by 13 points.

"It was an honor to run for office," Vella said. "I had incredible support from the Benton County community. I think my ability to raise funds was driven by the clear need for new voices on the Quorum Court; many of the folks on the Quorum Court have held the positions for a long time. Just like in business, if we don't continue to infuse new ideas and perspectives, our progress will be mitigated."

Vella said she would definitely consider running again in two years.

"Not only did I learn a ton about local politics through the process of running, but so did my 8- and 10-year-old daughters," she said. "There is an opportunity for more civics education in school, starting young, as well as positioning politics as a career path to serve our community. My daughter recently was elected to the Apple Glen Student Council, and I couldn't be more proud."

The Quorum Court is the legislative body of county government whose members are called justices of the peace and are elected to two-year terms. Each of the 15 justices of the peace represents a district of roughly equal population.

There is very low awareness of what a justice of the peace does, what the Quorum Court is and how county tax dollars are spent, Vella said.

"I'm confident that if we increased awareness and showcased that the decisions made by the Quorum Court are vastly different from those at the national level or even state level, we may be able to convince voters that their voice matters and that they should take the time to vote," she said. "We can show them that it is about the people in the roles, not the party line."

The last Democrat to serve on the Benton County Quorum Court was Rey Hernandez in 2013 in District 2. He was appointed by then Gov. Mike Beebe to fill the seat after Republican Frank Winscott moved out of the district. As an appointee, Hernandez was ineligible to run for reelection in 2014.

Benton County justices of the peace are paid $267 per meeting of the Quorum Court, Committee of the Whole and Finance Committee.

There were 91,422 votes cast in the county during the election. The county has 181,382 registered voters.

The Benton County Election Commission will certify Tuesday's results Nov. 18.