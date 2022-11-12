CLASS 4A

RIVERCREST 42, GENTRY 21

WILSON -- Michael Rainer ran for four touchdowns to lead Rivercrest (8-3) over Gentry (7-4).

Rainer scored on runs of 6, 60, 34 and 15 yards, all in the first half, as the Colts galloped to a 36-7 halftime lead. Rainer also caught a pass for a 2-point conversion in the second quarter.

T.J. Scott contributed to the Colts' stampede with a 25-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. Marcus Slayton scored Rivercrest's final touchdown in the fourth quarter with a 9-yard run.

For Gentry, Ty Hays scored a 20-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. Chris Bell scored on a 12-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, and Bell scored the Pioneers' final touchdown with a 12-yard pass reception in the fourth quarter.