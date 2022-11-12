Rogers man weeps as jury acquits him of assaulting girl

BENTONVILLE -- A Rogers man was brought to tears Thursday when a jury found him not guilty of sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl.

Kenneth Sanders, 42, was charged with sexual assault and faced from five to 20 years in prison.

The jury deliberated about two hours before returning with the verdict.

Sanders was arrested in September 2021. He was accused of engaging in sexual contact with the girl.

Sanders was released from custody on $30,000 bond.

The girl's mother reported in September 2021 her daughter had been sexually assaulted, according to a probable cause affidavit. The girl and her mother were two of the witnesses prosecutors called to testify.

Sanders was interviewed by police in September 2021 and denied the allegations. He denied the allegations again when he testified in his defense at the trial.

Sanders' attorneys were Matt Reid and Hanna Murphy.

Reid said Sanders cried after the verdict was read.