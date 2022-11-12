CLASS 6A

RUSSELLVILLE 30, WEST MEMPHIS 26

WEST MEMPHIS -- Tracy Daniels ran for three touchdowns to lead Russellville (5-5) past West Memphis (6-4).

West Memphis scratched out a 12-10 lead at halftime thanks to a 1-yard touchdown run with 8:26 remaining by Keland Mills.

Russellville responded with a with a 34-yard field goal by Elijah Stratton, but West Memphis struck again when Mills threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Dylan Greer. The PAT failed, and Russellville came back with a with a 64-yard touchdown pass from Luke Jones to Ben Haulmark with 1:23 remaining.

After a scoreless second quarter, Russellville briefly took the lead when Daniels ran 73 yards for a touchdown for a 17-12 lead. Cylon Young put West Memphis back ahead with a 5-yard touchdown run, but again the PAT missed, and West Memphis led 19-17.

With 7:58 remaining in the game, Russellville reclaimed the lead with a 5-yard touchdown run by Daniels. Stratton's PAT was good to put the Cyclones ahead 24-19.

The Blue Devils struck back quickly when Mills ran 90 yards for a touchdown with 7:26 remaining. Jeremiah McGruder ran in for the two-point conversion to give West Memphis a 26-24 lead, but Daniels restored Russellville's lead for good by running 15 yards for a touchdown with 37 seconds remaining.