Senators force five turnovers in first half, thrash Panthers





Not even a faulty scoreboard could keep Joe T. Robinson from blowing past Magnolia on a chilly Friday night.

The Senators scored 20 points off five first-half turnovers to stroll away for a 51-15 victory in the opening round of the Class 5A state playoffs at Charlie George Stadium.

Quentin Murphy accounted for three touchdowns, and Brandon Greil scored twice for Robinson (10-1), which easily ran its winning streak to nine games by ripping the Panthers with a big first half.

The Senators opened up a 31-7 lead before the stadium clock began malfunctioning as soon as the second half began. Officials decided to keep up with the time on the field until the issue was rectified late in the third quarter. By then, Robinson was well in control by that point, thanks largely in part to its defense.

"To hold an offense like that, one that's been putting up big numbers all year on everybody, that's big," said Robinson Coach Todd Eskola, whose team held Magnolia (6-3) to 244 yards of offense. "[Defense] got us off to a good start. We gave up one big run, so I'm really proud of them."

The Panthers had been averaging nearly 40 points but couldn't get out of their own way in the first two quarters. The Senators also bottled up Magnolia's stand out running back Garrion Curry in the first half. The senior, who was coming off a 307-yard, five-touchdown performance in a 70-21 blowout of Hope last week and had rushed for more than 2,000 yards on the year, was held to just 19 yards on eight carries in the first half. He did get loose in the second half and finished with 128 yards on 16 carries, including a 66-yard touchdown run with 1:29 to go in the third quarter.

Robinson got a couple of its key contributors back in Murphy and Noah Freeman as well. Murphy, a 6-0 quarterback, missed the previous game because after getting banged up in the regular-season finale, but he returned against the Panthers and completed 8 of 18 passes for 103 yards and 2 touchdowns. The sophomore also carried 13 times for 105 yards and a score.

Freeman, a 5-9 senior, had been out since early October with a knee injury, saw limited action but did score on a 13-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter.

For Magnolia, it couldn't have gotten off to a worst start. Robinson linebacker Ashtyn Williams recovered a Panthers' fumble on the fourth snap of the game. Five plays afterwards, Greil scored on a 3-yard run to put the Senators up 7-0.

After Robinson's John Tait connected on a 22-yard field goal on its next possession, the turnovers began to mount for Magnolia. On its first play following Tait's kick, Dylan Hunt returned a fumbled snap by Panthers quarterback Dalen Blanchard 18 yards for a touchdown to increase the Senators' lead to 16-0.

Moments later, Robinson pounced on a fumble by Curry on Magnolia's initial play following the kickoff. That miscue led to Murphy's scoring toss to Freeman that gave the Senators a 23-0 cushion.

The Panthers' next two series both ended in turnovers deep inside Robinson territory, with the first one stalling at the Senators' 8 after a fumble from Blanchard. The latter miscue resulted in an interception at Robinson's 1. But Magnolia got a reprieve on sorts when Devonte Dennis picked off Murphy and returned it six yards for at touchdown with 57 seconds left in the quarter.

Murphy, however, atoned for that error when he found Gabriel Bonner for a 48-yard touchdown with seven seconds showing. He would add a 10-yard scoring run in the third that enabled the Senators to build a 38-7 cushion.

A safety, coupled with Curry's touchdown, cut into the Panthers' deficit, but a 3-yard score from Greil and a 21-yard touchdown pass from backup Conner Grisham to Kaleb James in the fourth quarter put the game away.

"We weren't sharp," Eskola explained. "We had two turnovers in the first half. Later, we had a snap go over the punter's head, but all of that stuff is self-inflicted, and we've got to clean that up. We expect perfection, and we live for the playoffs."





Robinson quarterback Quentin Murphy (right) picks up yards during Friday’s Class 5A first-round playoff game against Magnolia at Charlie George Stadium in Little Rock. More photos at arkansasonline.com/1112joetfb. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Justin Cunningham)











Gallery: HS Football: Magnolia at Joe T. Robinson







