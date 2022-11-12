State capsules

NCAA DIVISION II

Hendrix at Berry (Ga.)

WHEN 2 p.m. Central

WHERE Valhalla, Williams Field, Mount Berry, Ga.

RECORDS Southern Athletic; Hendrix 3-6, 2-4 Southern Athletic; Berry 6-3, 4-2 Southern Athletic

COACHES Buck Buchanan (50-44 in ninth season at Hendrix); Tony Kunczewski (64-33 in 11th season at Berry)

SERIES Berry leads 8-1

LAST MEETING Berry scored 22 of the final 29 points to take a 42-21 victory on Oct. 23, 2021, in Conway.

LAST WEEK Hendrix snapped a two-game losing streak by beating Rhodes (Tenn.) 6-0 while Berry whipped Sewanee (Tenn.) 63-14.

NOTEWORTHY Buck Buchanan won his 50th game at Hendrix last week when the Warriors shut out Rhodes at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. ... Tony Kunczewski, who was named the program's first coach in 2012, has led Berry to eight consecutive winning seasons. ... Jacob Wood had 209 yards passing with a touchdown and 53 yards rushing last week for Hendrix. Auvic White also carried 27 times for 110 yards. ... Two players have at least 570 rushing for Berry. Brandon Cade has run 114 times for 716 yards and 9 scores, and Josh Rogers has 559 yards on 102 attempts with 4 touchdowns. ... The last time the Warriors beat the Vikings was in 2013 when they grabbed a 30-17 victory. Since then, Berry has won eight in a row.

NAIA

Lyon at Texas Wesleyan

WHEN 2 p.m. Central

WHERE Farrington Field, Fort Worth

RECORDS Lyon 1-8, 0-8 Sooner Athletic Conference; Texas Wesleyan 8-2, 6-2 Sooner Athletic Conference

COACHES Chris Douglas (3-21 in third season at Lyon); Joe Prud'homme (23-30 in sixth season at Texas Wesleyan)

SERIES Tied 2-2

LAST MEETING Texas Wesleyan took a 21-point lead into halftime and ran away for a 48-13 victory on Nov. 13, 2021, in Batesville.

LAST WEEK Lyon lost 50-3 at Louisiana Christian while Texas Wesleyan blasted North American 61-7.

NOTEWORTHY Last week's loss at Louisiana Christian was the eighth consecutive defeat for Lyon, which had 135 yards total in the game. ... Texas Wesleyan has won five of its past six games, with the only loss coming Oct. 22 to Louisiana Christian. ... Opponents have recorded 239 first downs against Lyon compared to its 111. The Scots have also scored just 13 touchdowns in nine games while their competition has registered 46. ... Dalton Dale has thrown for 1,236 yards, 11 touchdowns and 3 interceptions for the Rams. Ernest Ceasar has a team-high 957 yards rushing and 12 touchdowns. ... Lyon's Isaiah Bradford has thrown for 762 yards on 60-of-174 passing with 1 touchdown and 2 interceptions.