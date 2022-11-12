VOLLEYBALL

UALR swept by Tennessee State

The University of Arkansas Little Rock lost an Ohio Valley Conference match in straight sets to Tennessee State on Friday 25-22, 25-20, 25-16 at Kean Hall Gymnasium in Nashville, Tenn.

The Trojans (7-23, 4-13 OVC) led 21-19 late in the first set but allowed the Tigers (15-15, 9-8) to rally with a 5-1 run to claim the set victory. UALR allowed Tennessee State to hit .288 and could not rally in the second and third sets to lose the match.

Daedrianna Cail led the Trojan attack with 10 kills as the team finished with a .124 hitting percentage. Laure Jansem added 8 kills an 8 digs, while Jeila Fullerton knocked down 6 kills.

Jalynn Robinson picked up a team-high 18 assists for UALR who have lost its last five matches.

UCA dominates Austin Peay

The University of Central Arkansas swept Austin Peay on Friday 25-15, 25-16, 25-19 in an ASUN Conference match at the Prince Center in Conway.

Jamiryana Hall led the attack with 12 kills on 20 attacks (.500) for the Sugar Bears (19-9, 11-4 ASUN), who have won five of their last six matches. Anna Myers recorded a match-high 8 assists, while Alexis McDaniel picked up a match-high 14 digs.

UCA hit an efficient .323 as a team and held the Governors (12-14, 5-10) to a .112 hitting percentage.

Arkansas State falls at Marshall

Macey Putt and Bailey Helzer produced big efforts for Arkansas State on Friday night, but it was not enough as Marshall took a 3-1 victory inside the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington, W. Va.

Putt hit .310 with 18 kills to lead ASU (7-21, 2-14 SBC) in the regular-season finale, while Helzer tallied 15 kills and 12 digs. Three players recorded 10 or more kills for the Thundering Herd (9-19, 3-13), led by Macy McElhaney's match-high 21 kills and .327 clip that helped her team hit .297 as a squad.

Yazmyn Billings led the Red Wolves defensively with six blocks, while Maddie Wiersema added four. Sarah Martinez had a match-best 17 digs to go along with five assists. Kassidy Reeves led the Red Wolves' offense with 25 assists and Lauren Musante contributed 16.