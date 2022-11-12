CLASS 4A

STUTTGART 48, CROSSETT 21

STUTTGART -- Deontae Clark scored five touchdowns -- three rushing and two passing -- to lead Stuttgart (9-2) to a victory over Crossett (4-6).

Clark paced Stuttgart's ground attack by rushing 11 times for 173 yards and 3 touchdowns. Clark also caught 3 passes for 124 yards and 2 touchdowns.

A.J. Higgins carried 6 times for 34 yards and 2 touchdowns for Stuttgart, and Cedric Hawkins had nine carries for 100 yards.

Clark put Stuttgart's first points on the board with 6:53 remaining in the first quarter with a 40-yard touchdown run. Higgins ran 1-yard for a touchdown with 3:28 remaining in the first quarter.

With 9:47 left in the second quarter, Clark scored on an 83-yard pass reception. Clark ran for a 29-yard touchdown with 8:27 left in the first half, and then ran for a 28-yard touchdown with 8:06 remaining to give the Ricebirds a 35-7 lead at the break.

Clark scored his final touchdown on a 34-yard run with 9:52 remaining in the third quarter.

For Crossett, Christian Mondragon caught a pass for a touchdown. Tayshawn Paskel and Isaiah Bunton each scored a rushing touchdown.