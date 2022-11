1. "The Emerald Isle"

2. "Uncle Sam"

3. "The Great White North"

4. "The Boot"

5. "Land of Fire and Ice"

6. "Land of the Incas"

7. "The Gift of the Nile"

8. "The Holy Land"

9. "India's Teardrop"

Answers:

1. Ireland

2. The United States

3. Canada

4. Italy

5. Iceland

6. Peru

7. Egypt

8. Israel (Palestine)

9. Sri Lanka