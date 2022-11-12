Sweet potato cheesecake spices up fall

With the holiday season here, many are thinking about what recipes to include in their meal selections, said Teresa Henson, Extension specialist-program outreach coordinator at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

"You may want to consider sweet potato cheesecake as one of your dessert selections," she said in a news release.

"This recipe is delicious and creamy and is full of fall spice flavors."

SWEET POTATO CHEESECAKE

The recipe makes 14 servings.

Ingredients

1 cup gingersnaps (finely crumbed, or graham crackers)

3 tablespoons butter (unsalted, melted)

8 ounces cream cheese (light, softened)

1 cup sweet potatoes (peeled, cooked and mashed)

1/3 cup sugar

1 1/2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice

1 teaspoon orange peel (finely shredded)

1 teaspoon vanilla

5 egg whites

1 cup milk (evaporated, reduced fat 2%)

Directions

Crust:

Combine crumbs and butter. Press mixture into bottom and 1 inch up sides of an 8-inch spring form pan. Set aside.

Filling:

In a large mixing bowl, beat cream cheese, sweet potatoes, egg white, sugar, pumpkin pie spice, orange peel and the vanilla until combined. Do not over beat.

Stir in milk. Carefully pour into prepared pan.

Bake at 350 degrees for 60-70 minutes until center appears set.

Cool on wire rack for 45 minutes. Cover and chill thoroughly.

Remove sides of pan.

Garnish with dessert topping and orange peel.

Nutrition Information

Serving size: 1 slice (106g), total calories -- 139, total fat -- 6g, saturated fat -- 3g, cholesterol -- 17mg, sodium -- 137mg, carbohydrates -- 17mg, dietary fiber -- 1g, total sugars -- 11g, added sugars included -- 6g, protein -- 5g, vitamin D -- 0mcg, calcium -- 84mg, iron -- 1mg, potassium -- 186mg.

Source: Sweet Potato Cheesecake at What's Cooking? USDA Mixing Bowl.