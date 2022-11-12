Timme’s 22-point effort helps Zags nip Spartans

CORONADO, Calif. -- Drew Timme likened it to the feeling of playing hoops in a park as a kid, only this time it was on the flight deck of one of the world's most powerful warships.

Timme led No. 2 Gonzaga in a spirited comeback from a 12-point deficit, finishing with 22 points and 13 rebounds as the Bulldogs beat Michigan State 64-63 Friday night on the USS Abraham Lincoln at North Island Naval Air Station.

"It's definitely something different. It's something you don't experience every day," Timme said. "I think growing up playing in the park is something that helped us. And look, they had to play on it too. ... It wasn't the prettiest game to watch but it was just put your nose in the dirt and keep going and don't stop and I thought it was a true test of our grit and heart and I think we did a good job of answering the bell today."

Timme twice gave the Zags the lead in the final 2:27. His inside shot made it 63-61 before Malik Hall answered with a hook to tie it. The Zags scored just one more point, when Timme made the second of two free throws with 1:51 left.

Gonzaga's Julian Strawther was called for traveling with 31 seconds left and Michigan State's Jaden Akins missed a desperation three-pointer just before the buzzer.

"Gonzaga is who Gonzaga is because they're really good," Spartans Coach Tom Izzo said. "But they've got a go-to guy. Down the stretch that guy he just rose up. That's what he's supposed to do.

"I want to feel so good about the setting, our fans, the veterans, the way our team played, but how do you feel good when you lose a game when you led for 30 minutes?" Izzo said. "It's hard to do."

Strawther had 13 points and nine rebounds, and Nolan Hickman scored 10 for Gonzaga (2-0).

Michigan State big man Mady Sissoko scored 10 of his 14 points in the first half but committed his third foul early in the second half and didn't have much of an impact the rest of the way.

TEMPLE 68,

NO. 16 VILLANOVA 64

Damian Dunn drew a foul on a driving layup with 1.1 seconds left and made both free throws as Temple beat No. 16 Villanova, sending the Owls' fans into two court-storming frenzies.

Dunn sank the first free throw for a 65-64 lead and Villanova called timeout to ice the sophomore guard. Temple security guards lined the court in anticipation of the mayhem ahead -- and Dunn hit the second one. Temple's Zach Hicks intercepted the in-bound pass and hundreds of fans instantly swarmed the court.

The court was cleared because a foul was called on Villanova's Eric Dixon, sending Hicks to the free-throw line with 0.2 on the clock. He made both and Villanova called one final timeout.

Dunn led the Owls (1-1) with 22 points and Khalif Battle had 21 as Temple coach Aaron McKie earned his signature win in his four seasons on the bench.

Caleb Daniels led Villanova (1-1) with 19 points and Dixon had 18.

NO. 1 NORTH CAROLINA 102,

COLLEGE OF CHARLESTON 86

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- Armando Bacot had all but one of his 28 points after halftime to lead No. 1 North Carolina.

The 6-11 preseason Associated Press All-American got just one shot attempt in an opening half that set the tone for an offensively driven game with neither team able to string together defensive stops.

The Tar Heels (2-0) had to outscore the Cougars (1-1) after trailing 50-43 at halftime -- and needed to establish Bacot in the paint as a physical and rugged presence to get that going.

Bacot went 10 for 12 from the floor after the break to go with six rebounds, while Caleb Love added 25 points.

NO. 3 HOUSTON 81,

SAINT JOSEPH'S 55

ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- Jarace Walker scored 23 points, and No. 3 Houston overcame a slippery floor to rout Saint Joseph's in the Veterans Classic.

J'Wan Roberts added 19 points and 12 rebounds for the Cougars (2-0), who have yet to trail this season.

Houston's biggest obstacle was the slick floor conditions that emerged in the first half and eventually forced a brief delay in the second half. At nearly every stoppage of play after the break, team managers, security personnel and ball boys were tasked with wiping the floor in several locations.

Erik Reynolds II scored a team-high 17 points for Saint Joseph's (0-1).

NO. 4 KENTUCKY 77,

DUQUESNE 52

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Antonio Reeves scored 18 points, CJ Fredrick added 14 and No. 4 Kentucky ran away from Duquesne.

The Wildcats (2-0) played their second consecutive game without Oscar Tshiebwe, last year's consensus national player of the year, who's recovering from a procedure on his right knee last month. Daimion Collins also missed his second consecutive game because of the recent death of his father in Texas.

Jimmy Clark III scored 11 points and Austin Rotroff had eight for Duquesne (1-1).

NO. 7 DUKE 84,

SOUTH CAROLINA UPSTATE 38

DURHAM, N.C. -- Kyle Filipowski had 15 points and 10 rebounds as No. 7 Duke blew out South Carolina Upstate.

Mark Mitchell's 13 points and Jacob Grandison's 12 points also gave the Blue Devils a lift, while Ryan Young contributed 11 points and Jeremy Roach scored 10. Mitchell is a freshman, while Grandison and Young are graduate transfers.

Justin Bailey scored 13 points for SC Upstate (1-1).

NO. 15 AUBURN 67,

SOUTH FLORIDA 59

AUBURN, Ala. -- Wendell Green Jr. scored 20 points and Allen Flanigan (Little Rock Parkview) added 18 to help No. 15 Auburn overcome a cold offensive first half.

Auburn trailed by as many as nine points early in the second half before storming back to take the lead on a 12-2 run that was keyed by back-to-back baskets from Flanigan. The comeback victory was the Tigers' 40th consecutive home non-conference win inside Neville Arena. Auburn (2-0) is now 50-3 in such games under Coach Bruce Pearl.

South Florida (0-2) was led in scoring by Selton Miguel's 13 points. Keyshawn Bryant and Jamir Chaplin both scored 10 points, while Sam Hines Jr. added nine points and 10 rebounds.

NO. 20 ALABAMA 95,

LIBERTY 59

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Mark Sears scored 22 points, freshman Brandon Miller added 20 and No. 20 Alabama beat Liberty.

Alabama (2-0) led by nine at the break and broke away by scoring 11 straight points during a 17-2 run early in the second half.

Liberty's Darius McGhee, second in the nation in scoring last season at 24.6 points per game, was held to eight on 3-for-11 shooting, including 1 of 5 on three-pointers.

NO. 24 DAYTON 74, SMU 62

DAYTON, Ohio -- Mustapha Amzil and DaRon Holmes II each scored 20 points, and No. 24 Dayton pulled away late.

Kobe Elvis and Mike Sharavjamts each scored 10 points, and Toumani Camara had 18 rebounds as Dayton (2-0) took down the Mustangs for the first time in three seasons.

Zach Nutall had 20 points and Samuell Williamson added 14 for SMU (1-1).