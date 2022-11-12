Tools & Toys: Cat Amazing and Everlasting Comfort Grow Light





Cat Amazing

What's to love: Cat Amazing has created a series of interactive puzzle feeders to keep cats active and entertained.

What does it do: The puzzles are made of 100% recycled and reinforced cardboard using colors that cats see best — purple, yellow and green. There are three different puzzles available: Classic, Sliders and Mega. Each puzzle is made to stimulate cats' instincts to hunt. Place a treat inside the puzzle and the cat will poke, grab and move the puzzle pieces to get at the treat. Prices start at $15.92. To learn more visit catamazing.com.

■ ■ ■

Everlasting Comfort Grow Light

What's to love: This plant light stand, which extends to up to 63 inches tall, has four lights on flexible arms providing light to keep multiple indoor plants healthy.

What does it do: The full spectrum lights have 11 brightness settings, seven color settings and a timer for turning off the lights after a set time. There is a controller on each light and it also comes with a remote control that will function up to 30 feet away. The device sells for $45.99. Visit everlastingcomfort.net for more information.



