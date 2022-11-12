Treadwell: Golden Lions want to finish strong

PINE BLUFF -- The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions will host the Prairie View A&M Panthers in their final home game of the 2022 season at Simmons Bank Field today.

Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m.

UAPB started the season at 2-0 but has since lost seven consecutive games. UAPB interim Coach Don Treadwell said he hopes an accumulation of small matters done well will begin to add up for his players.

"Regardless of the final score, you're looking for improvement," Treadwell said. "A lot of the time, the only ones able to see it are the coaches behind the scenes. As we look to finish strong, for the most part, we're looking to do the little things great. You maybe start by getting them great, but if the goal is great, you just do them better day by day, then each Saturday that you get to compete in games, it will eventually show itself to everyone, but we can see it every day behind the scenes."

UAPB (2-7, 0-6 SWAC) has been led on offense by sophomore running back Kayvon Britten throughout the season. Britten has averaged 90.7 rushing yards a game, and his 12 touchdowns are tied for the Southwestern Athletic Conference lead.

Senior quarterback Skyler Perry, from New Orleans Edna Karr, returned from a shoulder injury to start UAPB's 36-10 loss at Grambling State last Saturday and will play on Simmons Bank Field for the last time.

"Skyler is just such an upbeat individual," Treadwell said. "I just think his enthusiasm is contagious, and his worth ethic is tremendous."

Treadwell also spoke well of Prairie View (5-4, 4-2).

"The reason I believe they're one of the leading teams, if not the leading team, in the conference on our side, is they find a way to win," Treadwell said. "Their scores sometimes are relatively close in certain games, but respectively, they just keep finding a way to win the game, and you have to respect a team that has done that throughout the conference."

Prairie View followed a 54-21 victory at Lamar and a 58-48 victory over Bethune-Cookman with a Friday-night 23-16 loss to Alcorn State on Nov. 4. Prairie View Coach Bubba McDowell said he hopes his team rebounds against UAPB.

"We always have a different game plan going into games, and it's no different for Pine Bluff," McDowell said. "We know going up there, those guys are going to play football. As I told our guys, we just have to go down there and play the way we're capable of playing. We have to minimize the mistakes and the errors and we'll be OK. They're a good football team, make no mistake about it. On any given Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, the best team that comes to play is the team that's going to win the game."

There are currently 11 seniors on UAPB's roster which is primarily manned by underclassmen. Regular senior starters include Perry, defensive back Wankeith Akin, Jr., linebacker Isaac Peppers, receiver Javaughn Williams, placekicker Cristofer Thompson, guard Mark Evans II, and punter Josh Sanchez.

Several lost the only college coach they had played for when former UAPB Coach Doc Gamble was fired on Oct. 20.

"This will be their final home game," Treadwell said. "It will be an exciting, potentially sentimental moment for each of those guys at the end of the day. I think Skyler and the other senior captains have stepped up during the change and have tried to embrace what we've tried to instill within them to help our team continue to move forward."

After the Prairie View game, UAPB's season will end at Alabama State in Montgomery, Ala., on Thanksgiving Day.

"We're just trying to keep everybody locked in on, 'Hey, here's what we need to do,' '' Treadwell said. " 'Let's enjoy this time together that we do have right now and make the most of it.' "