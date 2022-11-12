UCA soccer to face Lipscomb in ASUN championship tilt

The University of Central Arkansas' run of ASUN soccer success has brought it to Nashville, Tenn., with a chance for championship hardware.

The No. 2 seed Bears (6-4-6, 5-1-2 ASUN) are visiting No. 1 seed Lipscomb (13-2-2, 7-1). It will be a rematch of last season's ASUN Championship Game in which Lipscomb won.

Lipscomb was pushed to extra time by No. 4 Florida Gulf Coast on Monday before scoring in the 108th minute to win.

The Bears ended regulation tied 2-2 with No. 6 seed Bellarmine and the score remained the same through two periods of overtime. Goalkeeper Zach Schawl came up big for UCA as the game went to penalty kicks. Schawl saved all three of Bellarmine's penalty kicks to send UCA to the conference title game.

This will be UCA's fourth meeting with Lipscomb in two years. And if the previous three are any indication, the Bears will need to find a new strategy to defeat their conference foe.

Over the three meetings, UCA has been outscored 8-1. This season's match finished 3-0 with UCA playing with 10 men due to a red card.

Sebastian Andreassen enters the final coming off a productive outing when the senior scored the opener vs. Bellarmine and assisted the equalizer to make it 2-2.

Andreassen has been at the heart of the UCA offense this season. The Norwegian has eight goals and six assists to put him at 22 points. He is one of two players in the ASUN to hit the 20-point threshold this season. He is also the first Bear since Niklas Brodacki in 2019 to hit the mark.