Ukrainians celebrate as Kherson retaken





BLAHODATNE, Ukraine -- Ukraine's troops swept into the key southern city of Kherson, its military said, greeted by jubilant residents Friday waving Ukrainian flags after a major Russian retreat.

The move puts Kyiv on the cusp of achieving one of its most significant victories of the war and deals a bitter blow to President Vladimir Putin, who just a month ago declared the Kherson region a part of Russia forever.

"Today is a historic day," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram. "We are returning to Kherson."

Videos shared by Ukrainian government officials on social media showed scenes of civilians who had endured nearly nine months of occupation cheering the arrival of a contingent of Ukrainian troops.

Other videos showed cars driving in the city center beeping horns as people on the sidewalks shouted "Glory to Ukraine!" In one, Ukrainian soldiers drove slowly past a crowd as people reached out to touch the soldiers through the open windows.

In Kyiv, celebrations on the capital's main square continued into the night, with people popping open wine bottles. Some expressed surprise at the speed of events.

"I thought the Russian army would defend and there'd be a kind of siege like in Mariupol," the eastern port devastated in weeks of battle, said Andrey Trach, a resident of Odesa who works in Kyiv. "It's a very significant day for Ukraine because it shows the entire world that Ukraine can and definitely will defend every square kilometer and inch of territory."

French President Emmanuel Macron sent tweets in French and Ukrainian saluting Ukraine's recapture of Kherson, calling it "an important step toward the full restoration of its sovereign rights."

Hours earlier, the Kremlin issued a statement saying the withdrawal of its forces across the Dnieper River was complete, though residents reported that there were still Russian soldiers in the city, some wearing civilian clothes.

The Ukrainian military later warned that Russia was preparing to strike the city from new positions across the river. A major bridge connecting the city of Kherson to the eastern bank was blown up in a large explosion early Friday, residents said -- severing the main transit route for Russian supplies coming in from Crimea and for Russians seeking to leave Kherson city.

A Ukrainian regional official, Serhii Khlan, disputed the Russian Defense Ministry's claim that its 30,000 retreating troops took all 5,000 pieces of equipment with them, saying "a lot" of hardware got left behind.

The loss of Kherson would be Russia's third major setback of the war, after retreats from capital of Kyiv last spring, and from the Kharkiv region in the northeast in September.

Kherson was the only provincial capital Russia had captured since invading in February. It was a major link in Russia's effort to control the southern coastline along the Black Sea.

Recapturing control of Kherson would also bolster the Ukrainian government's argument that it should press on militarily while it has Russian forces on the run, and not return to the bargaining table, as some U.S. officials have advocated.

Gen. Ben Hodges, former commanding general of U.S. Army forces in Europe, described the Russian retreat as a "colossal failure." He said he expects Ukrainian commanders will keep pressure on Russia's depleted forces ahead of a possible future push for Crimea next year.

"It's too early to be planning the victory parade, for sure," he said in a telephone interview. "But I would expect by the end of this year -- so in the next, let's say, eight weeks -- the Ukrainians are going to be in place to start setting the conditions for the decisive phase of this campaign, which is the liberation of Crimea, which I think will happen by the summer."

OCCUPATION'S TOLL

The relatively few residents who remain in Kherson have endured curfews, shortages of goods, partisan warfare and an intense campaign to force them to become Russian citizens and accept Moscow's warped version of their culture and history.

The depth of their suffering has yet to come into focus. For months, residents interviewed by journalists have told stories of friends being abducted, children illegally deported, relatives tortured and killed. When Russians have pulled out elsewhere in Ukraine, evidence of human-rights abuses has eventually surfaced.

The dramatic scenes in Kherson came less than 48 hours after Russia's defense minister announced that Russian troops in the city would withdraw.

Even as its soldiers fled, the Kremlin said that it still considered Kherson -- which Putin illegally annexed in September -- to be a part of Russia.

"This is a Russian region," Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin's spokesperson, told reporters Friday. "It has been legally fixed and defined. There can be no changes here."

As he spoke, Ukrainian soldiers continued to move through towns and villages in the region.

Oleh Voitsehovsky, the commander of a Ukrainian drone reconnaissance unit, said he had seen no Russian troops or equipment in his zone along the front less than 4 miles north of Kherson city.

"The Russians left all the villages," he said. "We looked at dozens of villages with our drones and didn't see a single car. We don't see how they are leaving. They retreat quietly, at night."

Serhiy, a retiree living in the city who asked that his last name not be published for security reasons, said in a series of text messages before Ukrainian soldiers swept in that conditions in the city had unraveled overnight.

"At night, a building burned in the very center, but it was not possible even to call the fire department," he wrote. "There was no phone signal, no electricity, no heating and no water."

"I am waiting for our army," he said.

In a video address hours after Russia said it had completed withdrawing troops from the strategically key city, Zelenskyy said, "As of now, our defenders are approaching the city. In quite a bit, we are going to enter. But special units are already in the city."

Ukrainian intelligence urged Russian soldiers who might still be in the city to surrender in anticipation of Ukrainian forces arriving.

"Your command left you to the mercy of fate," it said in a statement.

DEADLY MISSILE STRIKE

Meanwhile, a Russian S-300 missile strike overnight killed seven people in Mykolaiv, about 42 miles from Kherson's regional capital, Zelenskyy's office said. Rescue crews sifted the rubble of a five-story residential building in search of survivors.

The Russian Defense Ministry didn't acknowledge striking a residential building in Mykolaiv, saying only that an ammunition depot was destroyed "in the area of the city."

Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych told the AP that Russia could step up its shelling of his city. "The more success the Ukrainian army has, Russia lowers its bar of terrorism," he said.

Sienkevych said S-300 missiles launched from the Kherson region can reach Mykolaiv within one minute. Some 149 civilians have been killed and 700 people seriously wounded in the city since the invasion began.

The president's office said Russian drones, rockets and heavy artillery strikes across eight regions killed at least 14 civilians between Thursday morning and Friday morning.

Zelenskyy called the missile strike "the terrorist state's cynical response to our successes at the front."

"Russia does not give up its despicable tactics. And we will not give up our struggle. The occupiers will be held to account for every crime against Ukraine and Ukrainians," Zelenskyy said.

Also Friday, Zelenskyy's deputy chief of staff, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, said construction has begun on a barrier of concrete posts topped with barbed wire along the border with Belarus.

Russia used Belarus as a staging area for troops and weapons when it invaded Ukraine and concerns persist that Belarus' authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko may send troops to Ukraine.

Information for this article was contributed by Andrew E. Kramer and Marc Santora of The New York Times; and by Hanna Arhirova, John Leicester, Sam Mednick and Yuras Karmanau of The Associated Press.





Ukrainian soldiers walk through a former Russian base filled with mortar rounds, ammunition and discarded uniforms Friday in Blahodatne, a village about 15 miles northwest of central Kherson. (The New York Times/Lynsey Addario)







Rescue workers help a resident Friday in Mykolaiv in southern Ukraine outside an apartment block that was damaged overnight by Russian bombardment. At least seven people were killed, authorities said. (The New York Times/Finbarr O’Reilly)







Antonina Ustymenko, 64, weeps Friday as she talks about life under Russian occupation in Blahodatne, a village about 15 miles northwest of Kherson in southern Ukraine. “We are glad we are free now,” she said. “When we saw our guys, we started to hug them. We saw that people in Kyiv live a normal life. Here we live in hell.” (The New York Times/Lynsey Addario)





