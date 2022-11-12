U.S. enhancing methane-leak rule

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt -- The Biden administration ramped up efforts Friday to reduce methane emissions, targeting the oil and gas industry for its role in global warming even as President Joe Biden presses energy producers for more oil drilling to lower prices at the gas pump.

Biden announced a supplemental rule cracking down on methane emissions -- a potent greenhouse gas that contributes significantly to global warming and packs a stronger short-term punch than even carbon dioxide -- as he attended the COP27 climate conference Friday in Egypt.

"We're racing forward to do our part to avert the 'climate hell' the U.N. secretary general so passionately warned about," Biden said, referring to comments this week by United Nations leader Antonio Guterres.

The new methane rule is meant to help ensure the United States meets a goal set by more than 100 nations to cut methane emissions by 30% by 2030, from 2020 levels, Biden said.

"I can stand here as president ... say with confidence, the United States of America will meet our emissions targets by 2030," he said.

The rule, which was partially released during last year's global climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland, marked the first time the U.S. government required existing facilities to find and fix methane leaks.

"These are critical, common sense standards that will protect workers, protect communities ... and make very sharp cuts in dangerous pollutants that threaten our planet," Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan said Friday at a news conference in Egypt.

The partial version of the rule released in 2021 targeted emissions from existing oil and gas wells nationwide, rather than focusing only on new wells as previous EPA regulations have done.

The rule outlined Friday goes a step further and takes aim at all drilling sites, including smaller wells that now will be required to find and plug methane leaks. Small wells currently are subject to an initial inspection but are rarely checked again for leaks.

The proposal also requires operators to respond to credible third-party reports of high-volume methane leaks.

The Biden administration will embark on "a relentless focus to root out emissions wherever we can find them," White House national climate adviser Ali Zaidi said Friday.

Oil and gas production is the nation's largest industrial source of methane, the primary component of natural gas, and is a key target for the Biden administration as it seeks to combat climate change.

"We must lead by example when it comes to tackling methane pollution -- one of the biggest drivers of climate change," Regan said. The new, stronger standards "will enable innovative new technology to flourish while protecting people and the planet," he said.

"Our regulatory approach is very aggressive from a timing standpoint and a stringency standpoint," Regan said. The old and new rules should be able to prevent more than 80% of the energy waste, about 36 million tons of carbon emissions, he said.

Leakage from wells and pipelines is why former Vice President Al Gore and others call natural gas "a bridge to nowhere."

In an interview with The Associated Press, Gore said: "When you work the math, a leakage of 2 to 3% of the methane completely negates the climate advantage of methane gas. And, tragically, the wildcatters that do most of the hydrological fracturing do not pay attention to the methane leakage. You have leakage in the [liquefied natural gas] process, you have leakage in pipelines, you have leakage in the use."

The new rule comes as Biden has accused oil companies of "war profiteering" and raised the possibility of imposing a windfall tax on energy companies if they don't boost domestic production.

Biden has repeatedly criticized major oil companies for making record-setting profits in the wake of Russia's war in Ukraine while refusing to help lower prices at the pump for the American people.

The president suggested last week that he will look to Congress to impose tax penalties on oil companies if they don't invest some of their record-breaking profits to lower costs for American consumers.

Besides the EPA rule, the climate and health law approved by Congress in August includes a methane emissions reduction program that imposes a fee on energy producers that exceed a certain level of methane emissions. The fee, set to rise to $1,500 per metric ton of methane, marked the first time the federal government has directly imposed a fee, or tax, on greenhouse gas emissions.

The law allows exemptions for companies that comply with the EPA's standards or fall below a certain emissions threshold. It also includes $1.5 billion in grants and other spending to help operators and local communities improve monitoring and data collection for methane emissions, with the goal of finding and repairing natural gas leaks.

Multiple studies have found that smaller wells produce just 6% of the nation's oil and gas but account for up to half the methane emissions from well sites.

"We can't leave half of the problem on the table and expect to get the reductions that we need to get and protect local communities from pollution," said Jon Goldstein, senior director of regulatory affairs for oil and gas at the Environmental Defense Fund.

Information for this article was contributed by Sarah Kaplan and Dino Grandoni of The Washington Post.

FILE - A flare to burn methane from oil production is seen on a well pad near Watford City, North Dakota, Aug. 26, 2021. The Biden administration is ramping up efforts to reduce methane emissions, targeting the oil and gas industry for its role in global warming even as President Joe Biden has pressed energy producers for more oil drilling to lower prices at the gasoline pump. Biden was set to announce a supplemental rule Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, cracking down on emissions of methane as he attends a global climate conference in Egypt.(AP Photo/Matthew Brown, File)



President Joe Biden speaks at the COP27 U.N. Climate Summit, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)







FILE - Flares burn off methane and other hydrocarbons at an oil and gas facility in Lenorah, Texas, Oct. 15, 2021. The U.N. Environment Programme said Friday, Nov. 11, that the new Methane Alert and Response System — MARS for short — is intended to help companies act on major emissions sources but also provide data in a transparent and independent way. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)



Protesters hold a banner as President Joe Biden speaks at the COP27 U.N. Climate Summit, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)



President Joe Biden leaves after speaking at the COP27 U.N. Climate Summit, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

