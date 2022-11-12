Victims in McCain Boulevard homicide both teens, North Little Rock police say

The victims in a double homicide that happened Friday on McCain Boulevard were 17 years old, police said.

Officers who responded around 6:30 p.m. to a shooting in a parking lot in the 3900 block of McCain Boulevard, found the two victims shot inside a vehicle.

One of the victims died at the scene. The other succumbed to their wounds at an area hospital, the release states.

Police released the victims’ ages at about 11:30 p.m. Friday. Their identities were not immediately released.

Police spokeswoman Lt. Amy Cooper could not immediately provide further details, including what led to the shooting.

No suspect had been publicly identified.

Police have asked that anyone with information about this shooting contact Detective Gary Jones at (501) 771-7151 or call the North Little Police Department tip line at (501) 680-8439.